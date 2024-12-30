Former staff at Pixar have spoken out against Disney’s “devastating” decision to cut a trans-inclusive storyline in the upcoming Disney+ series Win or Lose.

On 17 December, The Hollywood Reporter shared that the upcoming series would remove the trans-led storyline from the final cut. The character, named Kai, will still appear but will be portrayed as a straight, cisgender girl, with no reference to gender identity or sexuality.

However, on Friday (27 December) former staff members at Pixar told the outlet about their disappointment over the company’s decision to backtrack on its trans-inclusive content.

Sarah Ligatich, a former Pixar assistant editor and consultant for the episode said, “It hardly surprised me, but it devastated me.

“For a long time, Disney has not been in the business of making great content. They have been in the business of making great profits,” she alleged to the publication.

“Even as far back as two years ago when I was at Pixar, we had a meeting with [then-CEO] Bob Chapek, and they were clear with us that they see animation as a conservative medium.”

Ligatich also said that she cried imagining Win or Lose executive producer David Lally informing the young trans actress who plays Kai in the series about the character’s storyline change.

“Not only are you asking someone to play someone they’re not, but to also get them to wrap their mind around a political conversation that is just so beyond them,” Ligatich said.

Another former Pixar staff member – who was not involved with the show, but had seen the episode before its edits – explained their frustration over the company’s choice to pay to change the story, instead of “saving lives”.

“The episode in its final form was so beautiful – and beautifully illustrated some of the experiences of being trans – and it was literally going to save lives by showing those who feel alone and unloved, that there are people out there who understand you,” they said.

Meanwhile, another claimed that Disney’s decision was “100 per cent political”.

A Disney spokesperson said, “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognise that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

Out trans actress Chanel Stewart previously told Deadline that she hoped to “help empower other trans youth” by voicing Kai in the series.

“I wore it as a badge. I wore it with pride. I wore it with honour because it meant so much to me. The thought of authentically portraying a transgender girl made me really happy. I wanted to make this for transgender kids like me,” she told the outlet.

“I was very disheartened. From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey… I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard.”

Win or Lose is set to launch on Disney+ on 19 February.