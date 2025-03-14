Spotify has removed self-professed misogynist Andrew Tate’s course on “Pimping Hoes”, however many of his courses and podcast episodes still remain on the streaming platform including one called “How to get girls FAST and EASY.”

Tate is notorious for spreading misogynistic, homophobic and bigoted beliefs to men, especially young teens, and is facing allegations of human trafficking and rape in Romania. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Now, a petition has been created calling for Spotify to remove the rest of Tate’s content. The petition, which has received more 90,000 signatures, describes the courses as “harmful” and claims that Tate’s methods teach men how to “force or coerce” women into “sexual exploitation under the guise of love and care”.

The petition’s creator, Renee Chopping, wrote: “In classrooms, I’ve sat with young boys who admire influencers like Andrew Tate, believing that dominance, aggression and entitlement define success and masculinity.

“I’ve also listened to young girls express the daily impact of these toxic ideals. They feel pressure to meet unrealistic beauty standards, tolerate degradation and rape threats, and navigate a world where they are seen as objects rather than equals.”

When contacted for comment, a Spotify spokesperson explained that the “Pimping Hoes” course was removed because it violated the platform’s policies.

Going on to explain why the other courses and podcast episodes has been left up, they continued: “Our Trust & Safety team review every piece of content on a case-by-case basis, but don’t take into account any off-platform behaviour/context. So clearly some of Andrew Tate’s content crosses that line, but others won’t.

“It’s similar to artists like R Kelly, Diddy, Lost Prophets, Phil Spector etc etc. They may have been convicted/ accused of crimes off-platform, but we wouldn’t remove their music because of that.”

Tate and his brother Tristan, who is also facing charges – which he too has denied – recently left Romania where they are under investigation for human trafficking and sexual exploitation, flying to Florida.

The pair had been under a travel ban since they were arrested in 2022, but were permitted to travel to the US after the Trump administration reportedly urged authorities to remove the restrictions.

Shortly after they landed in the Sunshine State, Florida launched an investigation into the brothers, with the state’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, saying investigators had issued search warrants and subpoenas as part of the inquiry.