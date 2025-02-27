Self-proclaimed “misogynist” Andrew Tate, and his brother Tristan, have left Romania and are bound for the US.

Local news outlets reported that the pair flew out of Băneasa airport, in the capital Bucharest, early on Thursday morning (27 February), headed for Florida, after a US travel ban was lifted.

Officials confirmed that the brothers’ travel request to the US had been approved. They are due to return to Romania for a court hearing in March.

Former professional kick-boxer Andrew Tate has become influential among boys and young men, especially in the UK, with his right-wing views, especially regarding women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Andrew Tate (L) and brother Tristan are due back in Romania in March. (Getty)

He and his brother have been under a travel ban since they were arrested in 2022 on various charges, which include forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They were eventually put under house arrest.

An additional investigation into the brothers’ activities was opened by Romania’s organised-crime unit, Diicot, over alleged offences, including human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering. Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that the Trump administration had put pressure on the authorities in Romania to remove restrictions imposed on the pair.

While Romanian officials have denied there was any political “pressure” in negotiations, special presidential envoy Richard Grenell had asked that the brothers be allowed to travel to the US. According to the Financial Times, the issue was first brought up in a phone call in early February and again in person at a security conference in Munich, Germany, a week or so later.

Grenell reportedly told Romanian foreign affairs minister Emil Hurezeanu that the US was “interested in the fate of the Tate brothers”.

