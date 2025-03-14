Demi Lovato responds to fans’ concern after they notice her shaking on camera

LGBTQ+ icon Demi Lovato has responded to concerned fans after a recent TikTok video of their cooking left some worried about her wellbeing.

In the video, the pansexual Heart Attack singer attempts to roast a whole chicken, but their visibly shaky hands and nervous energy quickly caught the attention of viewers.

At one point, Lovato, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, hesitates before handling the raw poultry and admits, “I’m afraid.”

Despite their apprehension, she powers through, successfully preparing the dish and later sharing her pride in facing her fears.

However, fans flooded the comments with concerns, with many pointing out their trembling hands and asking if the singer was okay.

@ddlovato On ✨Cooking With Demi✨ we are all about facing our fears. Today we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now 🖤 INGREDIENTS: 1 3 3/4 to 4 pound chicken 1 lemon Kosher salt 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus 10 sprigs 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 or 3 carrots, peeled and cut in chunks 1 medium yukon gold potato, cut in chunks 3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled ½ small onion 1 stalk celery 5 or 6 ¾-inch slices of a baguette 2 big handfuls of baby arugula 1 tablespoon vinegar ♬ original sound – Demi Lovato

Lovato later addressed the speculation directly, responding to a fan’s comment with a simple but reassuring message: “I’m okay, thank you.”

They explained that the shaking was purely down to nerves about handling raw meat, something they aren’t particularly comfortable with.

The Grammy-nominated singer has long been open about their struggles with mental health and substance use, using their platform to advocate for self-care and personal growth. Having faced immense public scrutiny throughout their career, Lovato has remained candid about their journey, from an overdose in 2018 to their ongoing recovery and self-discovery.

This latest moment is just another example of how the pop star continues to share their life with fans, even in the smallest ways, whether through her music, her personal milestones, or, in this case, a slightly nerve-wracking cooking experiment.

Demi Lovato has also been a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community in the past and identifies as non-binary.

Most recently, they responded to President Donald Trump’s anti-trans executive order with a statement in which they said: If you are trans or non-binary like me, please know that I see you, I feel you, I am with you. You are validated, you are loved and you are not alone. No one can take away our identities and no one can tell us who we are or aren’t.”

“We will get thru this. I love you.”