Non-binary star Demi Lovato has responded to Donald’s Trump’s recent anti-trans executive order with a moving statement.

Trump began his second term in the White House on Monday (20 January) by signing a number of executive orders, including an anti-trans measure which has been branded “a direct assault on LGBTQ+ Americans”. It proclaims that the US will recognise only “male” and “female” and that these are “unchangeable”.

In response, Demi Lovato, who publicly came out as non-binary in May 2021, stating a preference for they/them pronouns, has shared a message of support for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Taking to their Instagram Story, the singer wrote: “If you are trans or non-binary like me, please know that I see you, I feel you, I am with you. You are validated, you are loved and you are not alone. No one can take away our identities and no one can tell us who we are or aren’t.

“We will get thru this. I love you.”

Demi Lovato threw her support behind the LGBTQ+ community. (Instagram/ddlovato)

Former Disney favourite Demi Lovato’s message followed RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage reacting to the executive order. “You will not erase my child,” Visage said defiantly.

In June 2023, Lovato shared her reasons for re-adopting she/her pronouns. “I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns,” she told GQ magazine. “It was absolutely exhausting.

“I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

At the time of writing, Demi Lovato’s Instagram lists their pronouns as “they/them/she/her.”

You may like to watch

Pop fans kicked off the new Year by demanding the release of a Lovato song, reportedly titled “Breathe”, which featured RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

