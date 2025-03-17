Trailblazing star of ‘Jay and Pamela’ opens up about his experiences as a trans man

Jay Manuel, the star of new hit TLC series Jay & Pamela, has spoken about living with type-three osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) and being trans.

Manuel and his fiancée Pamela Chavez first appeared on TLC earlier this month, with the series focusing on the couple and how they deal with OI.

OI, also known as brittle bone disease, is a “a genetic condition present from birth” which leads to “fractures usually caused by minimal impact”, Great Ormond Street Hospital records.

It is very “rare”, according to Manuel, who said his parents were told he “wouldn’t make it past five years old”. Meanwhile, doctors estimated that Chavez, who has lives with the condition, would “die before the age of one”.

Between them, the couple have suffered more than 400 fractures.

“It can be something as simple as rolling out of bed, taking a deep breath,” Chavez said. “I have a broken rib right now. Osteogenesis imperfecta type three causes fragile bones. So, we break easily.”

Manuel also spoke about his identity, disclosing to viewers that he realised he was transgender “somewhere in high school”, adding: “I didn’t have the words to articulate how I felt. I’ve been out to my family for over five years now and I’m really grateful that I have a great partner and my parents are accepting.”

Given his new-found fame, he wants to ensure he is being authentic to himself, he added.

You may like to watch

“I feel there’s nothing more powerful than sharing your truth and being who you are, and, of course, sharing it on this big of a platform. It’s not even just the transgender aspect of things but just being authentic to who we are as a whole, and everything that encompasses us as people.”

The couple met online and dated long-distance until they got engaged in 2022. During the show’s premiere, Chavez talked about how her parents disapproved of their relationship. However, she holds no ill-feelings towards them and is preparing to “enter a new chapter” of her life.

In the US, you can watch TLC by subscribing to streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, Philo, YouTube TV, Fubo, or through the TLC GO app with a pay TV subscription, or by subscribing to discovery+

In the UK you can access TLC content on Sky channel 133, Virgin 167, BT TV 323 and discovery+ UK.

