No, Grimes hasn’t tweeted about pegging Elon Musk – it was a fake post – but she’s going along with the joke.

The Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer has three children with Elon Musk: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus. Despite this, the musician has been openly critical about the tech billionaire, most recently slamming his controversial Nazi-style salute.

Now, a viral social media post, originating from the fantastically-named account @DoctorPenisBoob, which has accrued thousands of likes and retweets, claimed that Elon Musk had described himself as a “new breed of heterosexual” and had been penetrated by Grimes. And some people seem to believe it.

‘There’s no way out of this situation’

Grimes even commented on the false claim, making it clear that it was “yet again untrue”, but then joked: “I just remembered I decentralised Grimes and relinquished control over my image so I guess if I can’t stop it, Grimes is successfully self-replicating and I cannot control the other ones. Exciting.”

I was going to clarify that yet again this scandal is untrue but I just remembered I decentralized grimes and relinquished control over my image so I guess if I can't stop it – grimes is successfully self replicating and I cannot control the other ones. Exciting https://t.co/duyXTXC4L9 — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) March 14, 2025

One person commented under her response: “You have children, this is lame,” to which she responded, “Not my fault this has 120k likes. I agree it’s cringe as f, but the alternative is not even clarifying and this sh*t just being the mainstream narrative.

“I spent the [past] six years quiet, not clarifying as the sh*t got more and more extreme, and that was a mistake. There’s no way out of this situation at this point besides performance art.”

Grimes went on to say that she has no control over the internet and the fact that her children’s lives are in the public eye is a “grave concern” which she tries to “solve” every day.

“I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives but I don’t even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it.”

I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet. I have tried begging the public and my kids dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse. I follow you here I've seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too. The state of my… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) March 14, 2025

Another person, however, praised her response to the fake post, writing: “I like Grimes’ music and her music videos and detest her taste in men. But her social media posts are getting better and better.

“(The pegging story is apparently fake but I like that she refuses to totally distance herself from it.)”

What is pegging?

Pegging has grown in popularity. (Deon Black/ Pexels)

Traditionally, pegging is when a person with a vagina dons a strap-on and anally penetrates a person with a penis, but people of any gender identity or sexual orientation can experiment with it.

The act of pegging has grown in popularity among straight couples who are excited by the prospect of switching gender roles, and in 2022, it was found to be “one of the greatest growth stories in internet history”, according to adult site Clips4sale.

