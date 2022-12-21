Pegging is “one of the greatest growth stories in internet history”, according to adult site Clips 4 Sale.

Pegging, traditionally when a person with a vagina dons a strap-on and anally penetrates a person with a penis, has been named the porn trend of the year after seeing a rapid rise in popularity, the site claimed.

“Pegging… has grown an average of 44 per cent a year in each of the past five years,” Clips 4 Sale claimed, dubbing it 2023’s “fetish of the year” (though many wouldn’t necessarily label pegging a festish).

The site explained: “This year, its popularity almost doubled, with the growth accelerating in the second half of the year to nearly double what it was in 2021. We expect that, by the end of 2023, pegging will become as common as rimming.”

The site added that pegging is “one of the greatest growth stories in internet history”.

It claimed that its surging popularity was twofold, firstly due to “a little help from a royal rumour”.

The site also claimed pegging could be increasing among cis-straight couples in popularity due to women embracing their dominant sides.

“In the past several years, we’ve seen a dramatic rise in a host of female-dominant fetishes,” it said.

“FinDom, or financial domination, rose as a fetish almost as quickly between 2015 and 2020,” the site said.

“We may be seeing a cultural shift, where various forms of female domination, such as sissification and giantess fetish overtake more traditional female submissive categories.”

Runners up in the site’s 2023 fetish of the year awards were “chastity play” and “vore”, a fetish in which someone experiences pleasure through imagining eating someone or being eaten by another person.