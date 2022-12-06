Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp welcomes first child: ‘We’re eternally grateful’

Rent and Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp revealed he’s finally become a dad as he welcomed his first child with long-time partner Ken Ithiphol.

Rapp took to social media to share the news that his family expanded with the arrival of a son – named Rai as Rapp explained is pronounced like “rye” or “chai” – on Friday (2 December) via surrogacy. He also shared a picture of the proud parents with their little bundle of joy lovingly embraced in Ithipol’s arms.

“Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown!” Rapp wrote. “Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like ‘rye’ or ‘chai.’)”

“We love him very much,” Rapp added.

The parents were met with an outpouring of love in the comments section from friends and fans who were over the moon at the news.

Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth and Rapp’s Star Trek costar Ethan Peck both sent their “congrats”. Even the official Star Trek Instagram account sent the pair support.

“HALLELUJAH!!” wrote Daphne Rubin-Vega, who originated Mimi in Rent on Broadway. “Welcome home, Rai!”

Anthony Rapp found fame as the originator of the role of Mark Cohen in the Broadway production of Rent. He reprised the character in the film version of the hit musical and played Mark once more in the show’s US tour in 2009.

Rapp and Ithiphol began dating in 2016 and got engaged in November 2019 after the actor popped the question. He shared with fans that he was “so very happy” and “thrilled” to share his love for Ithiphol with the world.

Ken Ithiphol and Anthony Rapp began dating in 2016 before getting engaged in November 2019 and again in 2020. (Getty)

The pair got engaged again in 2020 when Ithiphol, who is a leadership coach, social researcher and advocate, got down on one knee while the couple were hiking at Boynton Canyon in Arizona.

Rapp tweeted his appreciation for the flood of support and “loving kindness” his growing family has had since the heart-warming announcement.

“There have been far too many messages from folks offering congratulations and loving kindness in the wake of yesterday’s announcement for me to be able to respond to everyone,” Rapp wrote. “But thank you!!! It’s already been an incredible journey, and it’s only the very beginning…”