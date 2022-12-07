After playing DC character Harley Quinn since 2016, Margot Robbie is pursuing a queer storyline that would see her character falling in love with fellow Gotham baddie Poison Ivy.

Robbie played the iconic, over-the-top villain in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey – and most recently The Suicide Squad. The Australian actor took a bit of a break from playing Harley after the intense film schedule, and fans were thrilled to learn Robbie wants to get back into the role.

She’s also been campaigning continuously for a potential Harley/Ivy romance – which has played out both in the comics and animated series – to make it into an on-screen adaptation.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Robbie reiterated her support for the queer couple to appear in the DC cinematic universe, saying she’s spent “years” trying to make it a reality.

“I have been pushing for that for years,” Robbie said. “I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too.”

Robbie confessed she doesn’t have a particular actress in mind to play the Poison Ivy to her Harley, but there’s truly a wealth of amazing actors who could step into the role.

“Honestly, when I picture it, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics,” she said. “I don’t really picture an actress doing it. But I agree, that would be so good.”

While Harley Quinn spent years being synonymous for her relationship with the Joker, the antiheroine has flourished as a character in her own regards, and the seeds of her relationship with Poison Ivy grew into a beautifully blossoming romance in the DC comics.

Their deep connection transcended mediums and became a driving force of the Harley Quinn animated series on HBO Max. Patrick Schumacker, showrunner on the animated show, vowed to fans that Harley and Ivy “will never break up in the series” as long as the current team can help it.

Robbie admitted she’d been “pestering” DC and Warner Bros constantly to allow her Harley Quinn character to finally find love with Poison Ivy during an interview in May 2021. The actor shared that she ‘chewed their ear off about it all the time’, so much so that she thought DC “must be sick of hearing it”.

The relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy has been the focus of the HBO Max animated series. (HBO Max)

There are no official plans for a future DC film with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, but the actor told ET in August 2021 that she’s ready to jump back into the role as soon as possible.

“I’ve had enough of a break. I’m ready to do her again,” Robbie said. “I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back to back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one-year period, but that was a while ago now. I’m always ready for more Harley!”

There’s a good chance Robbie could return as the pigtail-wearing villain sooner than later because Suicide Squad director James Gun has been brought in as the co-lead of the DC Studios. So potentially, there could be a Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy on-screen romance if Robbie has her way.

The next movie incarnation of Harley Quinn will be played by Lady Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. Robbie previously stated it was an “honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing”.