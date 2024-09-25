Sapphic icons Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy immortalised as Barbie dolls

Many sapphics will have fond childhood memories of making their Barbie dolls smooch – among other things – with their bedroom doors firmly shut, but now those illicit kisses are canon as DC Comic’s baddest WLW couple have been immortalised as dolls.

Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, or Harlivy as they are known to fans, got the full Barbie makeover when their dolls were revealed by Mattel last week, to mark the 85th anniversary of Batman.

The Harley Quinn doll is inspired by the character’s design in the modern comics, sporting a red-and-black crop top, and shorts and boots, and made up with pink and blue eyeshadow, rather than her original jester look from Batman: The Animated Series.

She comes with accessories such as a mallet, choker, earrings and studded belt with her name engraved on it.

A description on the Mattel Creations website says: “Knock, knock, it’s the Clown Princess of Crime, Harley Quinn™. The punchline is, she’s got her mallet with her and she’s ready to bust in wherever she pleases. With bouncy pigtails, a black-and-red outfit, and a mischievous grin, our doll brings together the modern and classic looks of the beloved baddie. Couldja ask for anything more, puddin’?”

Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has her trademark green skin and is detailed with plenty of plants such as on her dress and headpiece, and she’s armed and dangerous.

You may like to watch

“Meet the Queen of Green from Gotham City™, Poison Ivy™,” the description reads. “Part woman, part plant, her hybrid DNA shows in every detail of our doll, from her vibrant chlorophyll-coloured skin to her verdant eyes. But don’t be fooled by her natural beauty, with a wrist-mounted crossbow and ferocious Venus flytrap, she’s ready to defend the environment at all times.”

Barbie dolls of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy (Mattel Creations)

The dolls, designed by Bill Greening and Stone Procaccino, went on sale, priced $55 (£41) last week and Harley has already sold out.

Procaccino called working with Greening an “incredible opportunity to co-design my favourite fictional characters of all time with my real-life idol”.

Writing on Instagram, he went on: “To be able to work with you and the Barbie Signature team on this specific project is beyond a dream. From Sasha’s gorgeous faces to @arpik ’s amazing sculpting, this team has brought these designs to life in ways that melt my fanboy brain.

“Thank you to everyone who has encouraged and supported throughout this new experience (and listened to me constantly pitch these any chance there was.)”

The characters were introduced to the world in Batman: The Animated Series between 1992 and 1993, and were initially portrayed as friends. Over the years, their relationship developed across the DC universe to become more romantic – gaining a huge fan base – and in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series they are an out and proud couple.

Margot Robbie, who played Harley in two Suicide Squad films as well as in Birds of Prey, has previously pushed for a live-action romance between the characters. More recently she has been portrayed by Lady Gaga, in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.