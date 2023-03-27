New footage from the set of the Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux has sent queer women into a frenzy after pop diva Lady Gaga was spotted kissing a woman while in character as Harley Quinn.

Gaga is joined by Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role as the Clown Prince of Crime, as filming for the follow- up to the 2019 thriller Joker continues.

Videos shared online show Gaga walking up the stairs outside the Manhattan Criminal Court while in character as the Joker’s love interest, Harley Quinn.

One clip sees Gaga walk up the steps and past a woman holding a newspaper, which shows a photo of Harley Quinn holding a hospital placard on the front page, alongside the headline ‘Crazy In Love’.

A woman standing among a crowd on the steps appears to shout “you’re going to hell” as Gaga walks past.

The “Rain On Me” star then turns around, grabs the woman and pulls her in for a kiss. Some fans and lip-readers on Twitter believe Gaga replies to the woman with: “Now we’re both going to hell.”

“you’re going to hell” and then she kisses her and says “now we’re both going to hell” MOTHER pic.twitter.com/3Mz01zBZvi — gui 〄 (@ElectricGagax) March 26, 2023

As Harley Quinn doesn’t appear in the first Joker film, many are anticipating that Folie à Deux will focus on the relationship that blossoms between the Joker while he’s in Arkham Asylum, and Harley Quinn, who starts as his psychiatrist.

However, as is known in the DC universe, anti-hero Harley Quinn is a bisexual legend, so the new scene is probably an intentional reminder of her sexuality.

In 2020, Birds of Prey confirmed Quinn’s bisexuality, with Margot Robbie playing the iconic character. In addition, the HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn sees the titular character in a relationship with Poison Ivy.

It’s a good time to remember that Gaga herself is also a bisexual icon, having previously revealed that she was “thinking about women” while writing her hit single “Poker Face”.

The new viral clip has seen Gaga fans, DC enthusiasts, and sapphics everywhere unite in sheer joy.

Responding to the video, one fan wrote: “The only thing that makes me mad of this is that I’m not the girl she’s kissing.”

“Every single scene gagging me beyond expectations. I’m not ready for the film,” another shared.

“I want her to do to me what she did with the woman,” admitted a third.

suddenly i care about this movie https://t.co/OY2RS4eTdq — tess (@twilkinson32) March 27, 2023

MY MOM JUST SAID GAY RIGHTS https://t.co/FGXcopOHeh — maskupalka (@knoturnormal) March 27, 2023

this is for the little monsters, no doubts shes gonna SERVE — C11🍌 (@cauiarobbins) March 26, 2023

Fans of Joker got their first look at Gaga as Harley Quinn in February, while several new shots of Gaga on set have since been revealed.

One shows her in character donning a red jumper, harlequin patterned top and signature clown make-up, while in another, she wears a dark fur jacket with harlequin tights.

Joker: Folie à Deux starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix is in theatres October 2024.



Joker: Folie à Deux is directed by Todd Phillips and will be unleashed in cinemas on 4 October 2024.