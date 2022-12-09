Pop star Becky Hill, who shot to fame after appearing on The Voice UK, has opened up about being queer in her eye-opening new YouTube documentary.

You/Me/Us is a short film following Becky Hill’s summer residency at Ibiza Rocks off the back of winning a BRIT award for Best Dance Act.

The singer first came out as queer in April 2021 after tweeting: “I’ve definitely felt uncomfortable branding myself as straight, or anything else for that matter, but queer seems to be the most fitting identity for who I am”.

The singer now goes by she/they pronouns and their Ibiza Rocks show was unapologetically queer, featuring drag stars including Dosa Cat, Freida Slaves, Rilease Slaves, Chiyo and Margo Marshall.

“Coming out as queer was a big thing for me,” she reflected in the documentary, “because I never really felt like it was something that I could be a part of.

“I think once I did kind of go, ‘Oh wait, I think……I think I might be queer’. Everything kind of changed for me.”

“I wanted to play a show that… is very inclusive for everybody. I want to make sure

everyone feels included.”

And the “Remember” singer certainly seemed to achieve that, with Chiyo adding: “Because I’m surrounded by these other drag artists.

“Because we have Becky there who is so unapologetically queer. She does not beat around the bush on her stance with gay rights, trans rights, and just the whole LGBT+ agenda.

“She will make it known that she is with you and just having that energy from a major popstar it’s rare”.

Becky Hill announced their engagement to long term boyfriend Charlie Gardner in January of this year, but has opened up about how being in this relationship encouraged them further to come out.

“I felt a bit like an imposter because I’ve had a boyfriend for five and a half years,” she told Attitude I feel much better now I am under the queer umbrella.

“I also think it’s important for women to own their queerness, instead of over-sexualising their desire for other women for the sake of straight men.

“That was probably the biggest reason as to why I came out as queer, because I was, like, I know I enjoy sleeping with women, to what degree of that I don’t know.

“But I’d rather call myself queer and name it for what it is, than have men fantasise over the idea that I might be bi-curious or like a cheeky threesome here and there.”