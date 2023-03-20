A video has gone viral for highlighting the wholesome messages of self-love at a New York Drag Queen Story Hour event, in stark comparison to the angry protests outside.

New York City council member Erik Bottcher shared a clip of expletive-ridden protests outside of the drag reading event, with a throng of people shouting anti-LGBTQ+ slurs and hateful messages comparing drag queens to paedophiles.

In contrast, the video also shows what was happening inside, with a drag queen peacefully reading a passage from a book that said, “you can always find something to love about yourself and the world”.

“Observe the contrast between the vicious hate outside today’s Drag Story Hour, and the love and positivity inside,” Bottcher posted on Twitter.

“Awful that the families were exposed to it on their way in.”

Observe the contrast between the vicious hate outside today’s Drag Story Hour, and the love and positivity inside. Awful that the families were exposed to it on their way in. Thank you @NewYorkStateAG for hosting this reading event at @LGBTCenterNYC today! pic.twitter.com/uy22dmw5L0 — Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) March 20, 2023

Bottcher, who himself is gay and has long supported Drag Queen Story Hour events, said the programme at the LGBTQ Community Center in Manhattan had received “so much support” despite protests.

“I just want to thank all the supporters who came out today, so much support for this programme by the community. We are overwhelming their hate with our love, support and positivity,” he told journalists outside of the event.

The protesters outside included members of far-right group Proud Boys, who have previously stormed similar drag events for children.

"We are overwhelming their hate, with our love, support and positivity" – Eric Bottcher @ebottcher spoke outside of AG Drag Queen Story Hour event at LGBTQ community Center in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/Ouwa9HCPrB — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 19, 2023

Attorney general of New York Letitia James explained at the event that she was “devastated” by increasingly vitriolic anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment across the US.

“The recent rise in anti-LGBTQ+ protests, rhetoric and policies has left New Yorkers – myself included – devastated and disappointed. But I know better than anyone that when the choice is between love and hate, between joy and venom, New Yorkers will always choose love, and New Yorkers will always choose joy,” James said.

“I am proud to have been joined by my colleagues in advocacy and government today in celebration of the love, joy, and family fun that Drag Story Hour brings to our communities.

“Hate has no home in New York, and I will always fight to ensure our LGBTQ+ siblings’ rights are upheld and defended.”

Elsewhere in the US, Tennessee has come under fire as the first state to ban drag performances in public places where a minor could see them.

Alongside the drag ban, Tennessee lawmakers also voted to send a bill to the governor that aims to ban doctors from providing gender-affirming medical treatment, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery to trans young people.

Musicians, including Sheryl Crow, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Hozier and Julien Baker, will be performing at a benefit in the state on Monday (20 March) to protest against the anti-drag bill and raise money for LGBTQ+ rights.