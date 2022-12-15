Awards season is officially underway, and the announcement of the 2023 Golden Globes nominations has put the spotlight on a plethora of LGBTQ+ stars and stories.

Although the industry has suffered backlash from the LGBTQ+ community in recent years for a poor track record on representation, the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will be hosted by the Emmy-winning gay comedian Jerrod Carmichael, are proof that we’re moving in the right direction.

From Cate Blanchett’s turn as lesbian conductor in psychological drama Tár to Emma D’Arcy’s portrayal of the fiery Princess Rhaenyra in House Of The Dragon, here’s your guide to all-things queer at the Golden Globes 2023.

TÁR

Cate Blanchett stars in the new psychological drama Tár, in which she plays Lydia Tár, one of the greatest living composer-conductors. In the run-up to her live recording of Mahler’s 5th Symphony, we watch her life and ego slowly unravel.

Noteworthy performance: Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár in TÁR. (Universal Studios/Focus Features)

In the film, we meet Francesca (Noémie Merlant), her attentive personal assistant, and her sickly wife Sharon (Nina Hoss). The drama has already won several awards, including Blanchett’s victory for the Volpi Cup for best actress at the Venice Film Festival.

TÁR is nominated for best motion picture (drama), Todd Field for best screenplay and Cate Blanchett for best performance by an actress in a motion picture (drama).

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The interdimensional dark comedy EEAAO follows the story of a mother Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) and her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) as they try to reconcile their differences, with queer acceptance at the heart of this narrative.

The film featured stand-out performances with Yeoh and her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis both up for awards, best director, best screenplay – and the film itself is up for best motion picture (musical or comedy).

It is the second most nominated movie at the Golden Globes, although many have shared their disappointment that Hsu was overlooked, given her impactful role as the main LGBTQ+ character.

The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge joins co-star Aubrey Plaza with Golden Globe nominations for HBO’s The White Lotus. (YouTube)

As viewers continue to reel from that chaotic season two finale, HBO’s The White Lotus is wasting no time in scooping Golden Globe nominations.

It goes without saying that the show itself is incredibly camp, with queer icon Jennifer Coolidge making waves right now for her scene-stealing lines about murderous gays. The second season, set in a luxury hotel resort in Sicily, also features several LGBTQ+ characters and storylines.

Bisexual actor Aubrey Plaza, who plays Harper in the show, is up for a best supporting actress award, alongside the inimitable Coolidge herself. The show has also bagged a best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture nomination.

With The White Lotus previously sweeping the awards ceremony and scoring Coolidge her first Emmy, there’s a strong chance its winning streak could continue this time around.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The star-studded comedy crime thriller stars Daniel Craig as gay detective Benoit Blanc. Craig has been nominated for best actor (musical or comedy).

Hacks

Witty TV comedy Hacks, which stars queer icon Jean Smarts and bisexual actor Hannah Einbinder, has received nods for best musical or comedy series alongside nominations for its two lead actors.

The series follows Ava (Einbinder) who arrives in Las Vegas to work with legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Smarts), with a touching exploration of sexuality along the way.

House of the Dragon

Emma D’Arcy, star of HBO’s hit Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, is up for best actress in a TV series (drama).

The actor played the older version of the fiery Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and was praised for their standout performance in the show.

House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy is fighting it out for the best actress win. (Youtube/HBO Youtube)

Unfortunately, as the Golden Globes are yet to roll out inclusive categories, D’Arcy has been grouped in the female category, despite identifying as non-binary.

Euphoria

The popular HBO show starring Zendaya as troubled queer teenager Rue released its highly-anticipated second season earlier this year.

Zendaya made history after becoming the youngest person to win two Emmys for her work on the show and is now up for a Golden Globe in the drama category.

It is the only nomination for Euphoria.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The controversial Ryan Murphy series, which dramatises the story of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his victims, is also up for awards.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (Netflix)

Queer actress Niecy Nash-Betts, who plays Dahmer’s neighbour, Glenda Cleveland, is up for best supporting actress in a limited series. Co-stars Evan Peters and Richard Jenkins have also been nominated in their respective categories.

Dahmer has also been nominated for best-limited series.

The Inspection

Lead actor Jeremy Pope has secured a nomination for the A24 film The Inspection, which follows the story of a gay Black man living under the military’s ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ legislation and his journey of self-discovery.

The touching tale was written by Elegance Bratton and is loosely based on his own life experiences about the military.

The Whale

Brendan Fraser is up for best actor for his performance in The Whale. The film follows the story of an “obese” queer man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink) and has already received huge acclaim.

Given Fraser’s history with the Golden Globes, where he alleges he was groped by the former president of the organisation, Phillip Berk, he will not be attending the awards this year.

The 80th Annual Golden Globes will air 10 January on NBC.