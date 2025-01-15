Karla Sofía Gascón, leading star of musical crime drama Emilia Pérez, has shared that she was “surprised” by what Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford said to her at the Golden Globes.

Gascón, who has recently made history as the first-ever trans actress to be nominated at the BAFTA Film Awards, was also the first trans actress nominated in the Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe awards recently, which she lost out on to Demi Moore.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Karla Sofía Gascón recalled meeting Harrison Ford on the prestigious Golden Globes red carpet.

She shared, “I was really surprised by the words that he said to me.”

“It was wonderful. It was an honour. The fact that we were able to hug, because I was going to say, ‘Harrison Ford, you’re my hero,’ and he told me, ‘There are no heroes here.’”

Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez. (Shanna Besson/Pathé Films)

Gascón said she’d “rather not say all the wonderful things he said” but shared that they both cried during the exchange.

Following meeting Ford, who is arguably best known for playing Han Solo in the Star Wars film franchises, Gascón said she is now “only missing Chewbacca” having previously met Star Wars icons George Lucas and Mark Hamill.

Gascón shared images of her interaction with Ford on Instagram, captioning the meeting “the most important moment” of the night.

“The words of affection that Harrison Ford dedicated to me at the end of the gala, which brought tears to my eyes as I watched his,” the caption continued.

It added: “Thank you hero, you are one of the people who made me love cinema and choose this profession, what luck to have been able to embrace you.

In Emilia Pérez, Gascón stars as a former Mexican cartel boss who fakes her own death in order to undergo gender-affirming surgery.

She fiercely rejected criticism of the divisive, multi award-winning musical crime thriller after some of the film’s LGBTQ+ critics condemned Emilia Pérez for placing surgery at the forefront of the trans experience.

Some other critics have also suggested it plays into harmful tropes about trans people being violent, aggressive, or leaving their families behind.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, history-maker Gascón has responded to the critics in no uncertain terms. “First off, I’m tired of TikTokers, Instagrammers, influencers and people who get up in the morning and are all soccer coaches, they are all journalists, they are all film critics. You must be super well-adjusted to criticise the work of 700 people from your couch, sitting there next to your PlayStation,” she said.

