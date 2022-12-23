Sugababes are releasing their new album of ‘lost’ music tomorrow and fans are elated: ‘Pop justice!’

After years in the pop wilderness, the original Sugababes trio is about to drop new album The Lost Tapes – a collection of songs that were leaked as demos in 2013.

Tomorrow (24 December), Siobhán Donaghy, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, aka the original lineup of the beloved British pop group, are releasing their first new music since 2012.

Having previously reunited under the name ‘Mutya Keisha Siobhan’, the group have since reclaimed the name Sugababes and will officially release the songs they were putting together as MKS in The Lost Tapes.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the reveal after the album page was made available on Spotify, with the release date reading 24 December 2022.

One single, ‘Flatline’, is already available to stream, having previously been released in 2013.

The album contains 12 other songs, including ‘Today’, which the band performed on their 2022 tour, ‘Boys’, which is sure to be a Pride banger, and ‘Back in the Day’, which is fitting given that that is also when the album was recorded.

Sugababes performing at Might Hoopla in 2022. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

The trio (the original lineup of the pop group) earned the rights to the ‘Sugababes’ name in 2019. They went on their first headline tour in 20 years earlier this year, which saw them perform their greatest hits across the UK, including a date at London’s Eventim Apollo

The 17-date tour followed their Mighty Hoopla headliner and their set at Glastonbury Festival, which saw thousands of fans gathered at The Avalon Stage on Worthy Farm, forcing the festival to close the area due to the huge crowds.

The blueprints of British pop girlies performed the likes of ‘Push the Button’, ‘Freak Like Me’, ‘Overload’ and ‘Flatline’ – from The Lost Tapes – during the set.

Fans of the Sugababes have – understandably – lost their s**t, to put it lightly: “We’re not worthy but I’ll take it” one wrote.

If this is true everyone is in for some absolute pop bangers over Christmas! @sugababes lost album is FINALLY HERE!!! https://t.co/DC5EgW39nX — Max Lindsay (@maxlindsay) December 23, 2022

Others have been equally excited, pointing to the album’s release as proof that God really does exist.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. WE ARE FINALLY GETTING THE 2013 @Sugababes ALBUM! https://t.co/AkYhdCMVKb — CHRIStmas 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@strutcakes) December 23, 2022

If the Sugababes can FINALLY release that album then there is hope for a labour government in 2023 https://t.co/AkSjdU0433 — Aaron Twitchen (@AaronTwitchen) December 23, 2022

One of the most successful British girl bands of the 21st century, Sugababes accrued six number one singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums during their heyday.

The group also recently announced a huge headline show at London’s O2 Arena in 2023.

Don’t worry, though, if you don’t manage to nab a ticket. We’re finally getting new Sugababes music – and that’s the sweetest Christmas gift of all.