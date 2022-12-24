A latex-clad dominatrix trio has stormed a city commission meeting in Florida to demand a tax-funded sex dungeon, and honestly, werk.

The trio appeared in person at the meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday (20 December) to demand that the city’s “doms and subs” get the sex dungeon they deserve.

Kitted out in black head-to-toe bodysuits, thigh-high boots and motorcycle helmets, the group strutted to the front of the meeting to make their request. They also promised to spank all in attendance.

Dominatrix trio turned heads at a city commission meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after strutting in and demanding a tax-funded sex dungeon. pic.twitter.com/0H2mohSsH1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 22, 2022

The group’s spokesperson, donning a knee-length blonde ponytail, began: “Good evening, council peoples. You may call me Mistress.”

The council meeting was focussing on a $906,500 contract for a waste disposal centre, but Mistress thought the money could be better spent elsewhere.

“I do however find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain. Hiding that condom I know you used to cheat on your spouse with,” she said.

“So, I propose that you use a quarter of that mil to support doms and subs in Broward County to build a dungeon, created for us by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens.”

With a final drawl, she added: “In closing, do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand.

“I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon. You are dismissed.”

Predictably, gay Twitter has claimed the three dominatrix divas as LGBTQ+ icons, legends, mothers etc.

They kind of served tbh like I hope they get the funding https://t.co/1Lilwf77q8 — 🎄TinaClaushe🎄 (@hottienashe) December 22, 2022

“She’s an icon, she’s the moment,” one person declared on Twitter.

“This is perhaps the most c**t thing i’ve ever watched in my entire life, like you don’t understand i’m absolutely obsessed,” another said.

A third simply said: “Honestly? They ate.”

Sadly there is no word on whether the doms and subs’ sex dungeon will be approved, as the meeting chair only responded with: “OK, thank you, and happy holidays to you.”

Fingers crossed for you, queens.