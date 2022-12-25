The internet is just now finding out that “Fly Me to the Moon”, made famous by Frank Sinatra, is actually a queer love song.

The song’s composer and writer, Bart Howard, had a male partner – officially making “Fly Me to the Moon” an ode for the gays.

Howard and his partner Thomas Fowler were together for 58 years up until the former’s death in 2004, meaning the iconic 1954 jazz number was almost certainly written about their relationship.

LGTBQ+ fans of the song have welcomed the revelation with open arms of course, reveling in the fact that the Frank Sinatra classic and one of the most-recorded songs of all time has big gay inspiration.

“There’s a very real possibility that my wife and I would not be together without this song, so this is my favorite thing I learned today,” one person shared on Twitter.

“Not my queer ass singing this at my cousin’s wedding tipsy for the free for all dance portion. consider it my coming out i guess HAHAHA,” added another, while one person simply suggested that, just maybe, all the great love songs are gay.

I didn't know that! I love that song and it's even more precious to me now. A long time ago, one of the scientists I worked with strolled through my lab humming this song to herself. She was one of the dearest people I've ever known. Being gay and a woman in the sciences, imagine — nancy chiavetta🌻💙mask up!! (@ChiavettaNancy) December 7, 2022

Is that why it references Jupiter and Mars, rather than the more ‘conventional’ Mars and Venus? — @[email protected] (@gdimelow) December 6, 2022

Some fans have instead used the opportunity to further the narrative that the moon itself is, in fact, gay.

of course it’s gay it’s about the moon https://t.co/4IE9jYATLI — Becky (@BeckyH_34) December 7, 2022

The fact that the song was once covered by bonafide queer icon Judy Garland, and that it’s used in queer video game favourite Bayonetta, suddenly makes a whole lot of sense.

If Fly Me To The Moon is a gay love song and Bayonetta 1 has Fly Me To The Moon in it that means Bayonetta is gay. My logic is flawless. https://t.co/GDGVirVuht — Merry Christin | #ThankYouTakahashi 🦀 (@GBASPGamer) December 8, 2022

Putting jokes aside, several Twitter users have highlighted the importance of recognising the queer subtext of “Fly Me to the Moon”, which was created decades before homosexuality was legalised in the US.

“Seeing people go ‘why does it matter to mention its gay’ as if i haven’t seen people remove the queer and AIDS subtext of [designer Félix] González-Tórres’ work related to his partner and loss,” one person said.

Bart Howard’s partner Fowler died a few years after Howard in 2007, and the pair are now buried together in Texas.