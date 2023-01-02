The 2023 queer agenda: Biggest TV, film and music moments to look forward to

From Greta Gerwig’s Barbie to Heartstopper season two, 2023 is going to be a big year.

If 2022 was a blockbuster year for queer culture, then 2023 is the sequel that goes bigger and better in every way.

In January alone there’s new Sam Smith, the much-hyped adult-themed Velma series and Cate Blanchett’s latest entry to the queer film canon – beyond that, we’ve got musical comebacks, reality TV reboots and the long-awaited returns of some of our favourite Netflix series to look forward to.

Here’s our pick of new TV, film and music releases of 2023.

Television

Highly anticipated renewals and new adaptations to fresh content.

Heartstopper (season two) – Netflix’s Heartstopper was one of the most talked about TV shows in 2022. The second season will continue to explore Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie’s (Joe Locke) love story. We’ll also see the return of fan favourites such as Elle (Yasmin Finney) and several new faces.

No confirmed release date.

Heartstopper returns for a second season. (Netflix)

Elite (season seven) – Keeping up Netflix’s hot streak, its highly popular Spanish melodrama set in a high school full of rich troubled teens is coming back for a seventh season. And LGBTQ+ fans are all abuzz as beloved gay Muslim character Omar Shanaa (Omar Ayuso) will be making their return.

Expected to come out in summer 2023.

Sex Education (season four) – Finally, everyone’s favourite high-schoolers will be making their return for a fourth season of Sex Education. Although we have lost some familiar faces such as Ola (Patricia Allison) and Lily (Tanya Reynolds), we will have the return of the Eric played by the iconic Ncuti Gatwa.

No confirmed release date.

Euphoria (season 3) – Euphoria season two brought the hit HBO series back with a bang, scoring lead actor Zendaya another Emmy for her devastating portrayal of Rue hitting rock bottom. After ending season two on a hopeful note, Zendaya has teased a more optimistic season three..

Tipped to come out in late 2023 at the earliest.

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in Euphoria (HBO)

The Last of Us – HBO’s adaptation of the hugely popular action adventure video game The Last of Us is hitting screens soon and we can expect plenty of LGBTQ+ representation. It follows Joel, a hardened survivor as he smuggles teenager Ellie across the USA in a post apocalyptic world.

15 January, 2023.

Big Brother – Over in reality TV world, ITV is resurrecting Big Brother five years after it last aired on Channel 5. The series has forged many iconic moments and LGBTQ+ icons, so grab your popcorn and keep an eye out for all the drama to unfold in 2023.

Reportedly launching in March 2023.

The Idol – Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s and The Weekend’s all new HBO drama The Idol promises ultra-rich scandal, affairs, sex and addiction. The show follows a female singer (Lily Rose Depp) who strikes up a romance with an LA club owner and cult leader (The Weekend).

No confirmed release date.

Lily Rose-Depp in ‘The Idol’. (Youtube/HBO Youtube)

Velma – If, like us, you are still riding on the high of Velma being confirmed as a lesbian earlier this year then HBO and Mindy Kaling’s dark new Velma series is for you. Kaling has confirmed “Velma will struggle to navigate the pitfalls of high school, her budding sexuality, and a serial killer intent on murdering every popular kid in town.”

12 January, 2023.

Poker Face – Created by Knives Out writer-director Rian Johnson and starring Orange Is The New Black‘s Natasha Lyonne, this new murder myster Peacock series has an incredible cast including a number of gay icons, with Cherry Jones, Clea DuVall, Jameela Jamil, Judith Light and Stephanie Hsu.

26 January, 2023.

Film

Queer horrors, sequels and romance.

Knock at the Cabin – M Night Shyalaman is kicking 2023 off with a gay apocalyptic horror sure to get your heart racing. Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldrige play a married couple taking their daughter on a cabin retreat but things soon turn twisted when they are forced to choose between their own and thousands of lives.

3 February, 2023.

Tár – Cate Blanchett stars as famous musical composer Lydia Tár who watches her relationship with her wife and her music spiral in the lead up to a major concert after becoming attracted to her student, Olga.

13 January, 2023.

Eileen – Based on Otessa Moshfegh’s book, the story follows 1960s prison worker Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) who grows infatuated with her colleague Rachel (Anne Hathaway). Their lives soon take a turn when they are sucked into the world of crime.

No confirmed release date.

Red, White and Royal Blue – Adapted from Casey McQuiston’s hit novel, Red, White and Royal Blue follows the high stakes romance between the Henry, a British prince, and Alex, first son of the USA. Taylor Zakhar Perez (Alex) and Nicholas Galitzine (Henry) star alongside Uma Thurman, Stephen Fry and more.

No confirmed release date.

Scream VI – The classic American slasher is returning for a sixth film, starring Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cos, Jasmin Savoy Brown and more. Expect Ghostface and the usual dark twists and turns as our gang fight for their lives in New York.

10 March, 2023.

Barbie – Greta Gerwig is feeding the gays this year with her much-anticipated Barbie movie. Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey, it is set to be extremely camp and chaotic – what’s not to love?

21 July, 2023.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in the Barbie Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Music

Sam Smith, Gloria – Sam Smith’s upcoming fourth studio album will explore queer joy and finding strength within yourself. Their single with Kim Petras, “Unholy”, has already broken records and become a viral sensation.

27 January, 2023.

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” – After bringing in the New Year with Dolly Parton and Paris Hilton, Miley has a new single, “Flowers”, and a new album coming soon.

13 January, 2023.

Rihanna, Super Bowl Half Time peformance – Rihanna made her musical return with two original songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. But her true comeback will be cemented as she headlines the 2023 Super Bowl, belting out classics (and maybe some new tunes) on stage.

12 February, 2023.

Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty)

Lana Del Rey, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Ray’s epically titled new album is exactly what the LGBTQ+ community needs to kickstart sad girl spring. Her single has already brought some excellent queer yearning to bring on more.

10 March, 2023.

Elton John, Glastonbury -The icon will give his last ever UK live show on the Pyramid stage as he wraps up his farewell tour. If you didn’t get a ticket, watch it on the BBC.

25 June, 2023.

Taylor Swift, Eras Tour – If almost breaking Ticketmaster wasn’t enough, 2023 will see Taylor Swift’s biggest tour yet as she embarks on an odyssey commemorating her career and her latest album Midnights. With tickets for the global leg of the tour yet to be release, get ready for a battle.

Begins 17 March, 2023.

Maneskin, Rush – The Italian rock band cemented itself in queer history after winning Eurovision and being incredibly hot. And now fans can listen to all new music with their upcoming album, Rush.

20 January, 2023.

Maneskin have announced a London O2 Arena show on their world tour. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Shania Twain, Queen of Me – The Canadian icon is breaking her six year silence with a brand new album Queen of Me. As she heralds in her country renaissance, she will of course be going on tour.

3 February, 2023.

Beyoncé, Renaissance visuals, touring and act ii – If there is a god, the Queen Bee will finally drop the music videos for her LGBTQ-inspired magnum opus, Renaissance, before swiftly announcing the album’s accompanying tour (we’ve already had confirmation she’ll be hitting the road in the summer). Renaissance was announced as the first of a three-act project, so there’s also every chance we’ll end the year with more new music.

No confirmed dates.