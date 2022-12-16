The first delightfully chaotic Barbie trailer is here and the internet can’t cope: ‘Christmas came early!’
The first trailer for this generation’s Titanic has just dropped – Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular plastic fantastic protagonist.
The trailer leaked onto the Twitter-verse early on Friday (16 December) after viewers of Avatar: The Way of the Water spotted it in cinemas and posted it to the site. Now, it’s officially been released, and it’s everything we hoped for and more.
The clip references Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, with Robbie making her first appearance in the striped bathing suit inspired by the iconic Mattel toy that made its way onto the market in way back in the 1950s. She’s also got the signature high ponytail and white sunglasses to (plastic) boot, with young children looking on in awe at her statuesque frame.
The trailer goes on to show a a young girl smashing her baby dolls and throwing their dismembered arms into the air to the soundtrack of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Clearly, it’s time for Barbie to get up and go party.
We then get a a view of Robbie standing on a rooftop overlooking a fabulously pink Barbie land, as well as our first official look at a bunch of Ken dolls.
Ryan Gosling’s Ken, complete with the gay-going-through-a-crisis-bleached-hair look, appears between Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir characters. We also get a group of Barbies celebrating, Simu Liu’s Ken doing what looks like a musical number and Margot Robbie as disco Barbie, before the trailer reveals that the film will finally be released in cinemas on 21 July 2023.
It’s like gay Christmas and the internet has -entirely understandably – lost it.
Robbie previously teased the film in Variety‘s Actors-on-Actors series opposite Carey Mulligan.
Mulligan asked whether the film would feature any giant pink dream houses, Robbie replied:
“The dream houses? You’ll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of.”
