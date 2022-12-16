The first trailer for this generation’s Titanic has just dropped – Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular plastic fantastic protagonist.

The trailer leaked onto the Twitter-verse early on Friday (16 December) after viewers of Avatar: The Way of the Water spotted it in cinemas and posted it to the site. Now, it’s officially been released, and it’s everything we hoped for and more.

🚨 The official teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/WQcTGHt69t — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2022

The cast includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Connor Swindells, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera and Kingsley Ben-Adir. pic.twitter.com/dtTVHIj0VY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 16, 2022

The clip references Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, with Robbie making her first appearance in the striped bathing suit inspired by the iconic Mattel toy that made its way onto the market in way back in the 1950s. She’s also got the signature high ponytail and white sunglasses to (plastic) boot, with young children looking on in awe at her statuesque frame.

The trailer goes on to show a a young girl smashing her baby dolls and throwing their dismembered arms into the air to the soundtrack of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Clearly, it’s time for Barbie to get up and go party.

Barbie will end whatever movie that is. — ronald 彡 (@supremescomic) December 16, 2022

We then get a a view of Robbie standing on a rooftop overlooking a fabulously pink Barbie land, as well as our first official look at a bunch of Ken dolls.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling e Ncuti Gatwa em #Barbie. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/8DqqtX6UsX — Info Barbie 🌸 (@InfoBarbieBR) December 16, 2022

Ryan Gosling’s Ken, complete with the gay-going-through-a-crisis-bleached-hair look, appears between Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir characters. We also get a group of Barbies celebrating, Simu Liu’s Ken doing what looks like a musical number and Margot Robbie as disco Barbie, before the trailer reveals that the film will finally be released in cinemas on 21 July 2023.

It’s like gay Christmas and the internet has -entirely understandably – lost it.

Me and all the homies pulling up on July 21st to watch #Barbie pic.twitter.com/PeY3rIZYQw — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) December 16, 2022

Greta is unhinged for this. She went Kubrick, fucking shit. I'm bringing my whole town to this #Barbie #BarbieMovie https://t.co/wE85Bmge8b — Pop culture junkie (@obssessedwithtv) December 16, 2022

barbie (2023) will change the trajectory of our lives — mirrorball (@fancysnaake) December 16, 2022

I’ve only seen this one frame and yet the #Barbie trailer has now become my entire personality pic.twitter.com/49b7uG2f3K — Sleighvid Opie 🎅🏻 (@DavidOpie) December 15, 2022

Very glad that Barbie is going to be camp. Hollywood really fucked up when they stopped making their movies as camp as possible — Gastly (@simplygastly) December 16, 2022

the moment they show Margot Robbie dressed as the striped swimsuit Barbie from 1959 😭 this is the movie for me — Warden!! ❤️‍🔥🌻 (@WardenMop) December 16, 2022

Robbie previously teased the film in Variety‘s Actors-on-Actors series opposite Carey Mulligan.

Mulligan asked whether the film would feature any giant pink dream houses, Robbie replied:

“The dream houses? You’ll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of.”