Lisa Rinna is leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons and countless iconic moments.

Rinna, 59, joined the reality series in 2014, and said it’s been “fun” to work on.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she told People.

“It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

The decision for her to leave the Bravo show was reportedly mutual and came after her contract expired at the end of the last series.

Rinna is responsible for some of the most dramatic moments in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills history, including a memorable fight in 2015 in which she threw a glass of wine over then co-star Kim Richards, before smashing the glass on the floor.

This week marks the 5 year anniversary of #RHOBH's iconic Amsterdam fight, which aired on March 3, 2015! What do you think is the most iconic fight in Housewives history? pic.twitter.com/yWlZBqixo1 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 4, 2020

Former co-star Lisa Vanderpump seemingly threw shade with a tweet reading: “Ding dong”.

Some Twitter users hinted that due to Vaderpump’s long-standing and bitter feud with Rinna, she could be referencing The Wizard of Oz’s “ding dong the wicked witch is dead”.

Vanderpump did not reference Rinna further, but did retweet an article calling for herself to be re-cast on the show.

Fans shared how devastated they were, with drag queen Derrick Barry commenting: “You ARE the show! It will NOT be the same without you.”

Another Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) fan wrote: “Rinna you have entertained me for eight years with some of the best TV, you have been a part of some of the most iconic RHOBH moments with a smile and a laugh and with tears sometimes and never taking the show or yourself too seriously.”

One user said, “what am I supposed to watch now?”