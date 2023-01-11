It’s Barbie Ferreira’s world and we’re all just living in it as she slays fans with a new swimsuit selfie.

She recently posted the photos on Instagram, repping a multi-coloured, graphic print swimsuit which features a massive cutout.

Fans of the actor are regularly trying to replicate Ferreira’s beauty looks and fashion choices, from her red carpet to social media looks.

Well, you can get your hands on the exact same one-piece swimsuit from SSENSE.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The actor posted the summery bikini snap to her Instagram page, alongside the caption: “lol winter”.

Among those to comment include her Euphoria co-star, Sydney Sweeney who posted four fire emojis on the post.

One fan replied, saying: “barbie if u are reading this I am free thursday night n would like to hang out. please respond to this and then hang out with me on thursday when I am free.”

Another said: “She is THE moment.”

Other thirsty comments read, “foaming out the mouth” and “I’m so gay”.

While a number of fans were wondering how they could get their hands on the swimsuit worn by Ferreira in the snap.

Well, luckily you can get the exact same one-piece, which is from the brand, Miaou.

It’s price tag is a hefty $120, and the multicoloured swimsuit is available in inclusive sizes, from XXS to 4XL.

The swimsuit is available to buy from ssense.com.

Barbie Ferreira quits Euphoria

Last year Ferreira announced her departure from hit the HBO show, much to fan’s disappointment.

The actor played chaotic Kat Hernandez in Euphoria since it started airing in 2019.

Taking to her Instagram, Ferreira shared art made by co-star Hunter Schafer alongside a poignant message.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I’m having to say a very teary goodbye,” she wrote.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

im sorry but kat is one of the best characters of euphoria…barbie ferreira deserved better pic.twitter.com/LKbiPXxZ8l — julian🤍 (@jul13an) August 24, 2022

It came after much speculation that Ferreira and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson had fallen out over the direction of her character.

In February 2022, it was reported that Ferreira had walked off the set of the show after a disagreement.

Her character, Kat, then faded into the background during season two, having become a fan favourite in the show’s first run.

This didn’t go unnoticed by fans on Twitter, with one writing: “Barbie Ferreira was one of the highlights of season one, but the way Kat was treated in the second season was just odd.”