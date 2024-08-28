Jonathan Bailey stars in new Emporio Armani campaign - and his fans are thirsting in the comments.

Jonathan Bailey is the face of Emporio Armani’s latest campaign – and his fans are collectively thirsty.

The Bridgerton star poses in new eyewear and jewellery in the campaign for the brand’s A/W 2024/2025 collection.

You can shop the new range and find out more at armani.com.

It was unveiled by Emporio Armani and the actor on social media, with a series of campaign shots and clips.

It’s safe to say that fans are thirsting for the Fellow Travelers star in the comments, with one writing: “this man can own me however he wants.”

Another said: “Ok, so when I order, do I get the man too or just the product?”.

Others wrote on the Instagram post: “Let us kneel before him” and “it’s absolutely too early in the day to be this feral”.

While another fan commented: “You are the bane of my existence and object of all my desires.”

The brand noted that the “eyewear selection presents evocative silhouettes that capture the adventurous spirit of Emporio Armani. Iconic models are revisited with a modern and sometimes bold twist in versatile designs.”

While the jewellery has a “bold and contemporary feel” that is “characterized by sophisticated designs and textures”.

The brand added that “the iconic eagle, the brand’s signature symbol, features as a print, engraving or decorative element”.

This year will see Bailey make an appearance in Netflix’s Heartstopper as the hunky professor, Jack Maddox who is the celebrity crush of Joe Locke’s character, Charlie.

“Johnny is a wonderfully lovely guy,” Locke told Rolling Stone UK. “I met him just after season one came out. The first thing he said was: ‘I want to be in the show’.

“That didn’t work out for season two but I’m really happy he has joined for season three. He’s the perfect casting for the hot history professor.”

Plus the Emmy-nominated star will also appear in the much-anticipated musical film adaption of Wicked.

Bailey takes on the role of “Oz’s most eligible bachelor”, Fiyero in the film alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Bowen Yang, which is due for release in cinemas on 22 November.