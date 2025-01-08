Broadway Week returns in 2025, where you can get your Wicked fix for less

Broadway Week is returning in 2025, where theatre-goers can get their Wicked fix for less.

After Wicked: Part One hit cinemas worldwide, it’s safe to say that a pink-and-green fever has struck the world. Greenwich in London was renamed GreenWitch. Charli XCX led a Saturday Night Live sketch about stars auditioning for the film. Fans have even taken the lyrics to “Defying Gravity” and are “really holding space with that”.

So, it makes sense that the musical where it all began will be involved in New York City’s Broadway Week. It’s arguably the biggest ticket event for the city’s theatre district all year and will see a series of shows offering discount tickets and two-for-one deals to nab a seat in the theatre.

As well as Wicked, other theatre favourites are included in the deals across January and February. Shows include Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical which is based on Baz Luhrmann’s film, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Adam Lambert and Mean Girls (2024)’s Auliʻi Cravalho, Cult of Love starring Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, the controversial Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and many more.

Also participating in Broadway Week is Idina Menzel, who is making her long-awaited return to Broadway with the original musical Redwood after a 10-year hiatus. The musical is written and directed by Tina Landau and includes songs from Landau and composer Kate Diaz.

Menzel will perform as Jesse, who “seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows,” the musical logline reads.

“When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.”

Broadway Week is set to take place from 21 January to 9 February. For more information or to book tickets, head to the New York City tourism website here.