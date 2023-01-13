Bridgerton author loves the idea of a gay lead character on the show: ‘It would be great’

Bridgerton fans, rejoice: the author of the novels behind the hit Netflix series is open to an LGBTQ+ lead character.

Julia Quinn, who penned the book series that inspired the steamy regency drama, believes that a queer character would be a “good idea” in future seasons of the show.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan Spain, Quinn said: “There is a gay character, Henry Granville, but [he’s] secondary. It would be great if there was a protagonist.

“One of the things that the series has done remarkably is to perfectly mimic the kind of emotions you feel when you read a romance novel, which is why people read those novels.

“They make you feel good and the main reason is because they show a world in which anyone has the right to be happy,” she added. “Being more inclusive, casting without racial bias, all of that contributes to that feeling.”

While the show has previously cast Jonathan Bailey, an openly gay actor, in the role of heart-throb Anthony Bridgerton, his character is straight in the series and ultimately finds love with Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley).

The lack of LGBTQ+ representation in period dramas has led to calls for greater representation of queer characters, and criticism has also been levelled at Bridgerton creators for focusing solely on straight love stories.

Bridgerton has also faced accusations of queerbaiting following the premiere of the first season. The show’s trailer appeared to depict a steamy gay sex scene, but it ended up being between two minor characters with no impact on the show’s plot.

Fans expected improved queer representation in the second season but it didn’t happen.

Quinn continued by saying that it “wouldn’t surprise” her to see an LGBTQ+ protagonist in the series in future.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all, but I don’t know anything about whether they’re going to do it. I’m not part of the writing process for the series, I’m just a consultant,” she said.

Last year, actor Luke Thompson teased the potential for his character, Benedict Bridgerton, to explore his sexuality in future seasons.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Thompson said: “Benedict has such a lovely openness and fluidity about him generally, and that’s really, really fun to play because it could go anywhere.

“What I would say is that we’re only in season one and just getting into season two.

“People get very excited and they want everything to be explored in the first few seasons and every corner of sexuality, gender.”

Fans too have called for Benedict to explore his “openness and fluidity” in upcoming seasons.

Bridgerton season 3 is expected to land on Netflix later this year.