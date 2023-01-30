It seems Howard from the telly has an issue with respecting people’s pronouns.

Howard Brown – best known for his appearance in adverts for Halifax Bank – has recorded a so-called protest song written by comedian Dominic Frisby.

Leaving some viewers raising an eyebrow, the former Halifax employee blasts “fake diversity”, unconscious bias training and pronouns while constantly saying: “What happened?”

Targeting people’s gender identities, Brown sings “Why do you hector me with your identity” and “Is there a new pronoun every day?”

Staring strangely into the camera, the actor sings about how songs and pronouns are the reason for the “madness” – the madness, seemingly, being LGBTQ+ people wanting to be respected.

Playing on the toxic debate surrounding same-sex spaces, extras in the video include a man in a wig scaring a woman while she tries to enter a toilet – a “joke” focusing on the false trans narrative that trans women are harmful to cisgender women.

The video plays along with the anti-trans narrative of same-sex spaces. (Youtube)

Brown states in the video: “I’m not outspoken, but I feel I must speak out,” before going on to list things that are apparently troubling.

Even more baffling, Brown was invited to talk about his new musical venture on TalkTV, where he went on to say: “A lot of people just seem to be angry at the moment.

“It would be nice to just highlight the issues we’re having in a fun way.”

Halifax is a big supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, unlike Howard

In recent years, Halifax has come out swinging for the LGBTQ+ community and even invited anyone angry at the bank’s pronoun staff badges to close their account.

Last June, the company shared an image of a badge belonging to an employee named Gemma with the pronouns “she/her/hers” simply adding the statement “Pronouns matter” and the hashtag “#ItsAPeopleThing”.

“If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account,” the bank added.

Several people on social media praised Halifax for creating a more inclusive environment and decried those in the comment section for taking issue with the pronoun badges.

A spokesperson for Halifax told PinkNews last year that it wants the business to be a place where everyone can be themselves and feel included, which is why it is important to give people the option to let others know their preferred pronouns.

“We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity,” the spokesperson said. “We care about our customers’ and colleagues’ individual preferences so, for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”

Unfortunately, if the video is anything to go by, the bank’s poster boy seems to be bothered by his former employers’ initiatives.