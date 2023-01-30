Madonna announces sixth and ‘final’ show at London’s O2 Arena

Madonna has announced a sixth and ‘final’ date at London’s O2 Arena on her greatest hits tour.

The pop legend will also headline the venue on 6 December following huge demand for tickets.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the new show from 9am on 1 February via Ticketmaster.

She will now bring The Celebration Tour to the O2 Arena in London on 14-15, 17-18 October and 5-6 December.

After announcing the greatest hits tour, the singer has sold more than 600,000 tickets, extending her lead as the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time.

Due to overwhelming demand, 36 new dates have now been added across North America and Europe.

The global run now includes second shows in Miami, Las Vegas, Milan, Barcelona and more as well as four nights in Paris and six nights in New York and Los Angeles.

Following the announcement, Madonna asked her fans: “What song would you like to dance to at my show?” as she builds her setlist for the greatest hits tour.

Fans can expect to hear the biggest hits from across her 40-year career from albums including Like a Prayer, Bedtime Stories and Confessions on a Dance Floor.

You can find out how to get tickets for the newly announced London show below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the sixth London show go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, 1 February via Ticketmaster.

They’re priced at £47.55 / £92.75 / £141.95 / £223.50 / £276.75 / £432.25 for standard and £370.75 / £573.75 / £729.75 / £1,307.75 for VIP.

For remaining tickets to the other shows at the O2 Arena head to Ticketmaster.

Madonna at London’s O2 Arena