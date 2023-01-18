Madonna recently announced a greatest hits world tour – and the ticket prices have been revealed.

The Queen of Pop will take The Celebration Tour to arenas across the globe to celebrate her iconic music career.

The singer will kick off the world tour on 15 July in Vancouver, before heading to cities across North America.

This includes two nights at Madison Square Garden and finishing up in Las Vegas on 7 October.

She’ll then head to Europe, beginning at London’s O2 Arena on 14 October as well as Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and more.

The Celebration Tour will be highlighting the singer’s unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years.

The show will take us “on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” said the pop icon.

You can find out everything we know so far including expected ticket prices and the full tour schedule below.

How much are Madonna tickets?

The ticket prices for each date are yet to be revealed, as fans will have a better idea once presale tickets are released.

But according to the Spanish Live Nation website, they cost the following for the Barcelona show. So fans can expect similar price brackets:

Tier 1st category – €300

Tier 2nd category – €200

Tier 3rd category – €120

Tier 4th category – €75

Tier 5th category – €50

Tickets for the London date are priced at £430 / £276 / £223 / £142 / £93 / £48 and VIP packages are £730 / £430.

The North American dates are priced at $40 / $79.50 / $110 / $175 / $250 / $350 / $500.

Fans in the UK can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 20 January via ticketmaster.co.uk or for US fans from 10am local time on 27 January via ticketmaster.com.

What are the tour dates?