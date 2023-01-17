Madonna has announced a huge greatest hits tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will head out on the Celebration Tour in 2023 to mark her 40 year career in music.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The tour will kick off on 15 July in Vancouver and head across North America, before dates in Europe including London’s O2 Arena.

The announcement comes after the pop icon cleared her Instagram page, leading to fans suspecting a big announcement.

It was reported earlier this month that the singer was planning her first ever compilation tour.

The Celebration Tour is expected to feature hits from her four-decade spanning career.

Her self-titled debut album was released in 1983 and features “Burning Up”, “Holiday” and “Lucky Star”.

She followed this up with a number of iconic reinventions, exploring a number of genres and giving audiences game-changing live tours and music videos.

From “Like a Prayer” to the Blond Ambition World Tour and her albums Erotica, Ray of Light and Confessions on a Dancefloor to name a few.

Her most recent release was Madame X, which saw her embark on an intimate theatre tour to select cities across the globe.

But this time the pop icon will return to big venues to perform to thousands of fans.

There’s also rumours that she’s been in talks with creative director, Jamie King.

The pair first worked with Madonna to choreograph her 1995 music video “Human Nature”, as well as some of her iconic tours including Re-Invention World Tour, Confessions Tour and more recently the Madame X Tour.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and tour dates below.

How to get Madonna tickets

Fans in the UK can get tickets in the general sale at 10am on 20 January via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets for the North American tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 27 January via ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the European dates go on general sale at 10am local time on 20 January, you can find ticket links below.

How to get presale tickets

An O2 priority sale for VIP tickets takes place from 11am on 18 January at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets. This is available for O2 customers and you can access it using your O2 mobile number.

A Live Nation presale takes place for UK fans from 10am on 19 January at livenation.co.uk/madonna. Sign up to Live Nation for free to access presale tickets.

Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a presale opportunity beginning on 17 January at 12pm ET until 18 January at 5pm ET for all North America based shows.

While UK and European legacy members from 9am GMT/10am CET to 5pm GMT/6pm CET on 18 January 18. Visit madonna.com for more info.

A number of other presales take place for North American fans which vary for each venue. Check the listing on the Ticketmaster website for details on each presale.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – tickets

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center – tickets

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – tickets

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – tickets

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – tickets

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell – tickets

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – tickets

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena – tickets

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis – tickets

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – tickets

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 – tickets

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi – tickets

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena – tickets

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena – tickets

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena – tickets

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena – tickets

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum – tickets

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – tickets



