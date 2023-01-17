Madonna announces 2023 greatest hits world tour: dates, presale tickets and more
Madonna has announced a huge greatest hits tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The singer will head out on the Celebration Tour in 2023 to mark her 40 year career in music.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
The tour will kick off on 15 July in Vancouver and head across North America, before dates in Europe including London’s O2 Arena.
The announcement comes after the pop icon cleared her Instagram page, leading to fans suspecting a big announcement.
It was reported earlier this month that the singer was planning her first ever compilation tour.
The Celebration Tour is expected to feature hits from her four-decade spanning career.
Her self-titled debut album was released in 1983 and features “Burning Up”, “Holiday” and “Lucky Star”.
She followed this up with a number of iconic reinventions, exploring a number of genres and giving audiences game-changing live tours and music videos.
From “Like a Prayer” to the Blond Ambition World Tour and her albums Erotica, Ray of Light and Confessions on a Dancefloor to name a few.
Her most recent release was Madame X, which saw her embark on an intimate theatre tour to select cities across the globe.
But this time the pop icon will return to big venues to perform to thousands of fans.
There’s also rumours that she’s been in talks with creative director, Jamie King.
The pair first worked with Madonna to choreograph her 1995 music video “Human Nature”, as well as some of her iconic tours including Re-Invention World Tour, Confessions Tour and more recently the Madame X Tour.
You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and tour dates below.
How to get Madonna tickets
Fans in the UK can get tickets in the general sale at 10am on 20 January via ticketmaster.co.uk.
Tickets for the North American tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 27 January via ticketmaster.com.
Tickets for the European dates go on general sale at 10am local time on 20 January, you can find ticket links below.
How to get presale tickets
An O2 priority sale for VIP tickets takes place from 11am on 18 January at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets. This is available for O2 customers and you can access it using your O2 mobile number.
A Live Nation presale takes place for UK fans from 10am on 19 January at livenation.co.uk/madonna. Sign up to Live Nation for free to access presale tickets.
Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a presale opportunity beginning on 17 January at 12pm ET until 18 January at 5pm ET for all North America based shows.
While UK and European legacy members from 9am GMT/10am CET to 5pm GMT/6pm CET on 18 January 18. Visit madonna.com for more info.
A number of other presales take place for North American fans which vary for each venue. Check the listing on the Ticketmaster website for details on each presale.
You can check out the full tour schedule below.
Madonna tour dates
- Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – tickets
- Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
- Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets
- Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center – tickets
- Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – tickets
- Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – tickets
- Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – tickets
- Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell – tickets
- Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets
- Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets
- Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets
- Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – tickets
- Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena – tickets
- Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets
- Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets
- Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets
- Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets
- Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets
- Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets
- Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis – tickets
- Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – tickets
- Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 – tickets
- Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
- Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena – tickets
- Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena – tickets
- Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena – tickets
- Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena – tickets
- Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum – tickets
- Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets
- Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – tickets
