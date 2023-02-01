The Sims is proving yet again how easy representation really is with newly added transgender customisation options.

Developer Electronic Arts (EA) announced on Tuesday (31 January) that trans-inclusive options such as top surgery scars, chest binders, and shapewear would be added to the game.

The update comes as part of a revamp that’s taken several years by the company to implement trans-inclusive character customisation options – such as changeable pronouns and body options.

“We have so much new stuff with this release and we can’t wait to dive in and tell you about it,” EA wrote in a statement.

“While we have added a few new assets, these are purely visual and don’t add new gameplay functionality.”

A base game update is here with new content including medical wearables, binders, shapewear, a light switch & more including bug fixes & console gameplay improvements 🥳💚



Read more about today’s update in the latest patch notes! https://t.co/4c4vZdfWBY pic.twitter.com/GYbQYijIIm — The Sims (@TheSims) January 31, 2023

The new options can be found under three categories: medical wearables, top surgery scars, binders and shapewear.

Medical wearables include hearing aids and glucose monitors, while binders and shapewear include new tucking underwear, tank tops, and binders.

Top surgery scars are available for masculine body types and showcase the scars left by the procedure, which aims to remove breast tissue for trans men and non-binary people.

Each item of clothing comes with various unique colour options and can be used on both masculine and feminine body types.

As well as this, the update also adds a few minor changes, such as the addition of light switch items, and various bug fixes.

Queer fans were understandably ecstatic at the new trans-inclusive options, praising EA for its efforts in representing everybody it can.

“Wait are those top surgery scars??” one user excitedly asked, while another wrote: “Thank you so much, this makes me so happy!!”

Another wrote: “I literally dropped my coffee seeing this I’m gonna cry.”

THE SIMS GOT TOP SURGERY SCARS AND BINDERS https://t.co/6d24dx73ET pic.twitter.com/gR6AeRdSeR — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) January 31, 2023

Others expressed their gratitude on finally being able to represent themselves, with one person saying: “Just gave my trans Sim a binder, so excited to get real ones now!! Plus, medical wearables!! Finally [given] my Sim self the hearing aids I have.”

Others took the chance to start advocating for extra options, such as further disability representation like mobility aids or other medical wearables.

Queer representation ‘impactful’ for Sims players

The company first began adding trans-inclusive options to The Sims 4 in 2016 following an update that allowed clothing to be worn by any body type.

Since then, it has added countless other options to help LGBTQ+ gamers represent themselves in the best way, including sexuality and voice options.

Most recently was its inclusion of custom pronouns for characters after Twitch streamer Momo Misfortune petitioned for the addition.

“If we could have the option to choose pronouns for our Sim or for the team to switch older game texts to be gender-neutral, it would be impactful for those of us who are still unable to feel truly represented,” Momo wrote in their petition.

Less than a month later, the company announced that it would add pronouns and options for non-binary players in a dropdown menu on the Create-A-Sim menu.