Gay icon Melanie Lynskey, who will star in the upcoming episode of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us, has shut down a homophobic troll in the most iconic way.

The actor has a long history of playing queer women, from Heavenly Creatures and The L Word to Yellowjackets, which has firmly cemented her in the canon of sapphic culture.

Although she has been a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ representation, she has previously confirmed she is not gay – not that homophobes have got the memo.

After her role in the critically acclaimed series The Last of Us was announced, though, one Twitter troll accused her of peddling a “homosexual agenda”, likely in the wake of the previous episode which centred a heartfelt gay love story.

After a fan pointed out the hilarity of the statement, given that Lynskey is 100% “for the gays,” the beloved actor swooped in with the last word: “OMG yes let me push that homosexual agenda just by showing up! An honour!”

OMG yes let me push that homosexual agenda just by showing up! An honour! https://t.co/gJqgIJ3DSU — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 1, 2023

It’s not the first time Lynskey has gone viral for showing love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. When her casting was initially posted, someone commented: “The Last of Us very smart putting Melanie Lynskey in it to get me and all the homosexuals to watch it”, to which she replied “Awwww”.

When another person responded: “Us heterosexuals like you too, Melanie”, the queen herself simply said: “That’s less exciting to me, but thank you nonetheless.”

And everyone is naturally praising the actor for her continued allyship.

NO ONE WILL EVER TOP MELANIE LYNSKEY AS THE MOTHER OF THE GAYS pic.twitter.com/AqwKj4CuCs — Maya ✪ (@scyllasballon) February 2, 2023

You’ve been an icon for me since I first watched this scene as a baby gay many years ago 🌈 pic.twitter.com/464Vl8j6R1 — 🎀 💜 Kim #E4L 💜 🎀 (@Braussie_geek) February 1, 2023

My husband said that @Nick_Offerman and Megan Mullally are all the gays’ adopted parents, and I nominate @melanielynskey as the queers’ favourite aunt https://t.co/70AAYdU5aF — katie 💖💜💙 (@Katinesss) February 2, 2023

Legend, icon and always the moment with a homosexual agenda! So excited to see you in this amazing show — Rachel Donnan (@RachelDonnan) February 2, 2023

Thank you for pushing the homosexual agenda, Melanie. — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) February 1, 2023

Goddamn it, Melanie Lynskey is the BEST. One of my favorite “ostensibly straight but has played queer often and well enough that as far as I’m concerned is part of the community by association” performers. Bless you, Melanie https://t.co/jWnUgUm820 — Vivian Strange 🦋🦊🌹 (@vivvian_Strange) February 1, 2023

melanie lynskey is so mother pic.twitter.com/5wTd5xl04N — boob ross (@temuIts) February 1, 2023

melanie lynskey the best homosexual agenda pusher fr pic.twitter.com/4F0cAplFkO — kaitniss everdeen | wolf pack ppl follow (@ANTLERQUEER) February 2, 2023

Lynskey will play Kathleen, ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement called the Hunters in the upcoming episode of The Last of Us.

Following the Bill and Frank episode, Lynskey said: “I am thrilled/excited/honoured and super proud of the episodes I’m in! This show is so, so good the whole way through. But also I will be following the masterpiece to end all masterpieces so *gulp*.”

The Last of Us airs every Sunday night at 9pm ET on HBO in the US and Monday at 2am GMT on Sky in the UK.

Browsing on your phone? Click here to join our new PinkNews Alerts WhatsApp group for daily digests of the hottest LGBTQ+ news and features.