‘Tis the season for 90s horror reboots and with the Scream franchise thriving, fans are ready for the next I Know What You Did Last Summer movie.

The 1997 cult classic starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe followed four teenagers who are chased by a hook-wielding killer after accidentally hitting someone in their car… you guessed it… last summer.

And the discussed reboot/sequel is now ‘in talks’ to bring principal actors Hewitt as Julie James and Prinze Jr as Ray Bronson back, according to Deadline.

The project, still in early development, will bring on board Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, original producer Neal H Moritz and multi-hyphenate Leah McKendrick as scriptwriter.

The Sony-produced sequel is shaping up to be a proper trip down memory lane, and much like Scream, will be honouring the original story and cast.

According to inside sources, the sequel idea was originally pitched by Robinson and McKendrick, and given Do Revenge‘s success at capturing the 90s aesthetic, it seems the idea landed.

One of my favourite parts of I Know What You Did Last Summer was the incredibly 90s soundtrack and the director of Do Revenge is helming the new legacy sequel.



Both films featured Mighty Mighty Bosstones so we're in good hands. — ¡ʌǝᗡ (@absolutetravist) February 6, 2023

scream 6, evil dead rise, the strangers remake trilogy, insidious 5, hell house llc prequel, & now i know what you did last summer requel. i’m so excited for the future of some of my favorite franchises, like it’s too good to be true — kyler ☏ (@slshers) February 7, 2023

i know what you did last summer and scream was made for the gays — gigi | tlou era (@sapphosz) February 6, 2023

Details of the plot are still under wraps, leaving many questions about how they will go about rebooting the franchise.

The rise and fall of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise

This is not the first time the hit film, based on the 1973 novel, has been revisited. It already has a sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer – starring the surviving original cast – alongside Brandy Norwood as Julie’s best friend Karla.

In the original 1998 sequel, Julie goes on a trip to the Bahamas, trying to process the trauma of the events of the previous film but the killer isn’t done with her yet.

The sequel saw moderate success, but it was their third try that marred the franchise. In 2006 they produced I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer with a fresh cast straight-to video.

It completely flopped.

I just hope the new I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER acknowledges that the third movie, I'LL ALWAYS KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER, made the villain into a supernatural entity whose entire existence is based on killing people that did things last summer.



I'm not making that up. https://t.co/es8WRK0r7Q — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) February 6, 2023

damn, a new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is really happening



i used to pray for times like this! ever since the direct-to-DVD third movie was released in 2006, i’ve blocked it from my memory and now a REAL third film is finally happening! pic.twitter.com/Pa1s2n7SjF — Drei Silvestre (@evildeadrei) February 7, 2023

Finally, in another attempt to revive the series Amazon Prime produced a TV series reboot in November 2021, again with an all-new cast. However, after poor reviews and ratings, it was cancelled after one season.

I’m glad they’re doing a third I Know What You Did Last Summer movie because we need a palate cleanser pic.twitter.com/jOWERbPnve — Mike (@michaelcollado) February 7, 2023

What do fans want from the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel?

Although it is unclear whether the sequel will acknowledge the 1998 film, fans are already piling up their requests.

In the first film, Gellar’s character Helen Shivers unfortunately lost her life, but that hasn’t stopped fans hoping she can be resurrected in some way.

me campaigning for helen shivers’ ghost to be in the new i know what you did last summer movie pic.twitter.com/dLGxB3tOIg — lily🫶🏼 (@_allthingswomen) February 6, 2023

And many rightly pointed out that if other franchises can get away with randomly bringing characters from the dead – then why not Helen.

It is not entirely out of the realm of possibility that Gellar could return since she recently did her own career reboot with Paramount’s Wolf Pack.

And I Know What You Did Last Summer is the set where the now over 20-years’ married Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar met.

if the fast & furious movies can keep getting away with bringing characters back from the dead i’m gonna need sarah michelle gellar as helen shivers in the new i know what you did last summer movie idc!

pic.twitter.com/kWkiPWFGqI — jackie 👻 (@jackiegeeze) February 6, 2023

if teen wolf can resurrect allison argent then i know what you did last summer can resurrect helen and barry pic.twitter.com/GFHMNAYiMW https://t.co/cVICXlIXjj — rie (@afilmbyace) February 7, 2023

Sarah NEEDS to come back, i dont care what excuse they make to revive her character — Yann (parody) (@yannhatchuel) February 6, 2023

And in the hopes that the 1998 sequel will be recognised, countless fans are calling for Brandy to revive her iconic character Karla.

@4everBrandy better be in it and honestly kill the other 2 and give Bran the final kill to the villain. https://t.co/qaTSE62NNf pic.twitter.com/Ih4ag5Xy3x — MusikHead (@GemynyLyfe85) February 7, 2023

So they’re bringing my girl Brandy back as Karla right? Cause if not, y’all can keep it. pic.twitter.com/ikBCllBmkm — Tori (@Tori73736182) February 6, 2023

Or just giving their wackiest ideas.

they gotta make this one dark as FUCK. pls don’t give us no teeny bopper reboot. they need to go full out slasher or we don’t want it. pic.twitter.com/4pqYTENFIH — anita dick. (@_suspendedbitch) February 7, 2023