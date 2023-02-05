American actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed a same-sex kiss was cut from the Scooby-Doo live-action movie and fans are more than intrigued.

The star, who played Daphne in the 2002 film and its 2004 sequel, said there was a cut scene in which Daphne and Velma (Linda Cardellini) kiss.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, she said: “There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut. I feel like the world wants to see it. I don’t know where it is.”

The scene and several others were apparently dropped from the final cut of the film, which was poorly received at the time but has received a cult following in recent years.

Additionally, Gellar noted that another cut scene saw Daphne and Fred (Freddie Prinze Jr) fight with one another, to which Daphne responds by saying that Fred’s clothing makes him “look gay.”

“We were having a fight, Daphne and Fred, and then I yell at him, ‘And that ascot makes you look gay!’ And I slam the door and they cut that, too.”

The scene was apparently so funny to Gellar that she told show host Andy Cohen that it was the “reason [she] actually signed onto the movie.”

“It’s something everyone’s thought for a long time! There’s always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut.”

The interview seemed to corroborate comments by the film’s writer James Gunn who said in 2020 that he wanted Velma to be explicitly gay in the script.

“I tried!” he said. “But the studio just kept watering it down and watering down, becoming ambiguous, then nothing, and finally, having a boyfriend.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Linda Cardellini both mentioned the cut kiss scene during a 2002 interview around the film’s release, adding that Velma was “in love with” Daphne.

The lovably iconic detective has been giving off queer vibes for decades, but was officially involved in her first LGBTQ+ love story in the 2022 animated film Trick or Treat Scooby Doo!

In the film, she meets fashion designer Coco Diablo and instantly falls head over heels for her in a confirmation of her sexuality that could not be more clear.

Fans celebrated the undeniably queer moment as momentous but very clearly stating the obvious.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cardellini said: “Velma has been around since 1969; I just went trick or treating with my daughter and there were a lot of Velmas out there, so I love that she still has this place in culture that is sort of always active for decades,

“And I love — you know, I think it’s been hinted at so many times, and I think it’s great that it’s finally out there.”