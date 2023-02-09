Scream VI has dropped its Super Bowl spot trailer a few days before the big game, featuring Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Ghostface and avery angry Jenna Ortega.

The internet’s reigning scream-queen is in mortal peril (again) after trying to escape whoever’s under that dastardly Ghostface mask this time – although, as we’re warned: “This isn’t like any other Ghostface.”

The trailer for the sixth instalment in the mega-grossing franchise – about £610m at the last count – sees Ortega and Barrera as the Carpenter half-sisters, as well as other survivors of the films on the run from Ghostface in New York.

The #SuperBowl teaser for ‘SCREAM VI’ has been released.



The film releases on March 10 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/pa64BZ3zxf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 8, 2023

We also get another glimpse at Cox’s patron saint of the Scream franchise, Gale Weathers, telling us that someone has created “a shrine” to the murderous ghoul, complete with artefacts, weapons and cloaks associated with the killers behind previous Ghostface iterations.

You’d think these would be in some sort of police lock-up, but who has time for that?

The largest set piece we’re served is a daring escape attempt for Ortega, Barrera, Josh Segarra, Devyn Nekoda and Jasmin Savoy Brown’s characters. The group is trying to flee from a fourth-storey apartment across an alleyway via a precariously placed ladder, while Ghostface tries to barge in.

What could possibly go wrong?

It’s worth noting that even in the TV spot, blood streaks splatter the apartment’s walls and doors, as well as Anika’s face (Nekoda) and only two other characters are seen alive when Ghostface makes his triumphant appearance at one end of the ladder while Mindy (Savoy Brown) is midway across it.

The crowning achievement of the trailer, it seems, is Ortega plotting to “lure him in” and “execute him” then dramatically yelling: “Come on, motherf…” before the trailer cuts out. Gay rights.

Fans have expressed their excitement for the film and Ortega’s performance with some sharing their hypotheses for the plot, the identity of Ghostface and who gets the chop – literally.

Jenna Ortega has

10,000,000 fans I’m 1 of them

1,000,000 fans I’m 1 of them

100,000 fans I’m 1 of them

10,000 fans I’m 1 of them

1,000 fans I’m 1 of them

100 fans I’m 1 of them

1 fan I’m still her only 1

0 fans then I’m no longer alive — Jackson (@Jack_TheGreatt) February 8, 2023

We will ABSOFUCKINGLUTELY be seated — ZeroSpace90 (@ZeroSpace90) February 8, 2023

This looks like its gonna be the best one yet — Yannis (@PEWDSIkeatower) February 8, 2023

I swear if this Ghostface isn’t professional assassin with a pop culture obsession I’m gonna be disappointed — Affan_shettima 🀄 (@affanshettima) February 8, 2023

love it how they always say “this isn’t like any other ghostface” and i always eat it up https://t.co/8qmxlHQmZr — martina (@skwlkers) February 8, 2023

Alongside Cox, Roger L Jackson returns for the sixth time to provide Ghostface’s voice, while Scream 4‘s Hayden Panettiere returns as Kirby Reed.

Franchise star Neve Campbell is not returning as Sidney Prescott, however, after exiting the film over a pay dispute last year. Scream VI will be the first film in the franchise not to feature the actress or character.

Mindy Meeks, meanwhile, is the franchise’s first explicitly queer character, although if you ask any LGBTQ+ viewer of the first film, Billy Loomis and Stu Macher were definitely up to something fruity between all that murdering.

We can’t wait to see who’s under the mask.

Scream VI is due to be released in the UK on 10 March.