Janelle Monáe’s new queer anthem Float sends fans into frenzy: ‘Nature is healing’
Janelle Monáe is continuing to slay after dropping her new single “Float”, which fans have already heralded as the queer anthem of 2023.
Featuring Fela Kuti’s youngest son, Seun Kuti and his band, Egypt 80, the dreamy new single is the musician’s first new music since 2021, and sees them unapologetically embrace their identity as a queer non-binary icon.
Naturally, the straight-up movie star and “free-ass motherf*cker” has penned some memorable lyrics for the new track. Take a look:
“They said I was bi, yeah, baby, I’m by a whole ‘nother coast/She stay in the hills, he stay in Atlanta, I paid for them both/My face card don’t come with a limit, I swipe it, I spend it, I swear I be doing the most.”
The song was released alongside a touching tweet from Monáe, saying: “Ahhhh, it feels good to be releasing music!! Sending love and waves to everyone who takes the time to listen! I pray you hold these words close to your heart ’cause they came straight from mine.”
As one review put it: “‘Float” is Janelle Monáe at what they do best, performing with a musicality as if Prince and Erykah Badu had a queer baby on Mars, who has an ability to drop bars that s**t on your favourite rapper.”
According to a press statement, the song was inspired by a diverse range of ideas, including Aladdin’s magic carpet, Mary Poppins’ umbrella, [Indian guru] Paramahamsa Nithyananda’s talks on levitation and [actor] Bruce Lee’s philosophy on being shapeless and formless.
Safe to say, fans are absolutely buzzing.
“Daaaaaamn!!!! This is my new anthem… Janelle snapped AGAIN! They don’t disappoint,” one person wrote.
Another added: “Every time I get sad, I remember Janelle Monáe is dropping new music and everything seems… better. Brighter. More queer. Nature is healing.”
This song is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Finally some real music from one hell of and artist!!!— Keith (@KL22334) February 16, 2023
Janelle Monae!! Blessings!!!
Monáe is currently on a career high, coming off the back of their successful role in the Daniel Craig movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in which she was praised for her role as Andi Brand.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.