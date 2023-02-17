Janelle Monáe’s new queer anthem Float sends fans into frenzy: ‘Nature is healing’

Janelle Monáe is continuing to slay after dropping her new single “Float”, which fans have already heralded as the queer anthem of 2023.

Featuring Fela Kuti’s youngest son, Seun Kuti and his band, Egypt 80, the dreamy new single is the musician’s first new music since 2021, and sees them unapologetically embrace their identity as a queer non-binary icon.

Naturally, the straight-up movie star and “free-ass motherf*cker” has penned some memorable lyrics for the new track. Take a look:

“They said I was bi, yeah, baby, I’m by a whole ‘nother coast/She stay in the hills, he stay in Atlanta, I paid for them both/My face card don’t come with a limit, I swipe it, I spend it, I swear I be doing the most.”

They said I was bi, yeah, baby, I'm bi, a whole 'nother coast- Float, Janelle Monáe



THIS LINE IS EVERYTHING, IDC, QUOTE OF THE YEAR FOR ME. PERIODT. https://t.co/WnEynmmdtr — ♱˗ˏˋ ꒰ 𝑿𝑰𝑽ᴰ ꒱ ˎˊ˗♱ 💌 | DEX (@HiniumDelp) February 16, 2023

The song was released alongside a touching tweet from Monáe, saying: “Ahhhh, it feels good to be releasing music!! Sending love and waves to everyone who takes the time to listen! I pray you hold these words close to your heart ’cause they came straight from mine.”

As one review put it: “‘Float” is Janelle Monáe at what they do best, performing with a musicality as if Prince and Erykah Badu had a queer baby on Mars, who has an ability to drop bars that s**t on your favourite rapper.”

According to a press statement, the song was inspired by a diverse range of ideas, including Aladdin’s magic carpet, Mary Poppins’ umbrella, [Indian guru] Paramahamsa Nithyananda’s talks on levitation and [actor] Bruce Lee’s philosophy on being shapeless and formless.

Safe to say, fans are absolutely buzzing.

“Daaaaaamn!!!! This is my new anthem… Janelle snapped AGAIN! They don’t disappoint,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Every time I get sad, I remember Janelle Monáe is dropping new music and everything seems… better. Brighter. More queer. Nature is healing.”

OKAYYYYYY Janelle Monáe has done it again & I’m obsessed https://t.co/iffg82D4pb pic.twitter.com/QSS4zTtcrn — willa || stan account (@_supershepherd) February 16, 2023

“They said I was bi. Yeah baby I’m BI…a whole notha coast!” @JanelleMonae YOU ATE, I FEAR! 😮‍💨🔥 https://t.co/WOxvR9H0Jw — Angel C. Dye (@blkgrlpoet) February 16, 2023

🎶They said I was bi, yeah, baby, I'm by a whole 'nother coast🎶@JanelleMonae is BACK god bless #floatszn pic.twitter.com/eHMGfv2uFb — Aislinn (@aislinnnj) February 16, 2023

Listened to the new Janelle Monáe and once again brightening up my day with another feel good song with great singing and production. Janelle never fails to impress pic.twitter.com/ZKlYhuHKj3 — ¿ (@kvitovaserena) February 16, 2023

Listening to Float by Janelle Monáe ov TV is another experience ☁️🌊🛸🕴❣️



FLOAT BY .@JanelleMonae A 2023 ANTHEM !!!! SONG OF THE YEAR ! ✨️💗💞 pic.twitter.com/D75GJ3M0yB — Kacper IS FLOATING ☁️🌊🛸🕴❣️ (@purplekacper_03) February 17, 2023

janelle monae making a comeback with “Float” means the world is healing i fear pic.twitter.com/UxTK4fTBtp — Sydni, janelle monae’s olive😵‍💫 (@Janellesolives) February 16, 2023

Janelle Monáe has done it AGAIN!!!! 🕴🏽🛸🌊🥰🤎✨ Float is a hit! — Shayla says, To Be Young, Gifted, and Black… (@shayborninmay) February 16, 2023

guys … the new janelle monae song is REALLY GOOD!!! — Andrew “the real Mima” Davis (@atandrewd) February 16, 2023

It’s hard to look at my resume oooh and not find a reason to toast 🥂 @JanelleMonae leaving the booth after this one whewwwww #Float pic.twitter.com/fRTCBiv36f — Carlos Demond Davis 🏁📚 (@CarlosDDavis) February 16, 2023

Janelle Monáe has BEEN a hot spitter. Like… Put some respect on her name!!!! We been trying to tell ya'll. #Float is fire!!! — The Pocket Stud Agenda (@BoriQueerReads1) February 16, 2023

So @JanelleMonae gave us a new inclusive bop. Love that for us. pic.twitter.com/86hx5g1uAO — Christa.Please (@MissChrista_) February 17, 2023

float by janelle monáe is an anthem. a motto. a life mantra. — florian💋 (@chocofayg0) February 16, 2023

This song is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Finally some real music from one hell of and artist!!!

Janelle Monae!! Blessings!!! — Keith (@KL22334) February 16, 2023

Monáe is currently on a career high, coming off the back of their successful role in the Daniel Craig movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in which she was praised for her role as Andi Brand.