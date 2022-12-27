Janelle Monáe has stolen viewers’ hearts with her stand-out performance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and her performance is being heralded “a vision” by fans.

In the murder mystery sequel, when we initially meet Monáe’s character Andi Brand, she’s reeling from the death of her sister – but as viewers soon discover, all is not as it seems.

Without giving too much away, Monáe ascends as the shining star among the film’s ensemble cast of characters, taking the viewers on a journey packed with all the twists and turns expected from a good whodunnit.

And now, with Glass Onion finally available to watch on Netflix, Monáe is now getting the flowers they deserve from the public for their epic acting chops.

“Glass Onion was the role I’ve always wanted for Janelle Monáe,” one fan wrote. “They were really able to show their level of skill & talent. she deserves!!”

Another added: “God, Janelle Monáe is so freakin’ good in Glass Onion, there’s a point in the film when i was simply too stunned because she was just that awesome.”

Glass onion is cinema to me not only was it funnier than the last but you have such a clever script and colorful characters and brilliant performances which Janelle Monae was masterful. I hope these films never stop getting made they're everything pic.twitter.com/T0YPcVGIzR — Rachael ミ☆ (@Gagasfilm) December 24, 2022

.@JanelleMonae deserves all the things. Boo snapped in Glass Onion.



And no spoilers but they gave an incredible performance while doing twice the work. They’re taking it!



I’m really about to watch it again lol — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) December 26, 2022

I want to rant about how great Janelle Monae is in Glass Onion but I don’t want to spoil anything about Glass Onion so like… wow Janelle Monae is really good in Glass Onion. — Lilah Sturges, LOVE ELF (@LilahSturges) December 26, 2022

10/10 the acting the plot the cinematography the pacing of the mystery and JANELLE MONAE! pic.twitter.com/pirYa4IOeN — 💫 (@heyjaeee) December 27, 2022

Some pointed out the perfect chemistry between Monáe and Daniel Craig who plays queer detective Benoit Blanc, in the series.

As one person said: “If they’re going to keep doing Benoit Blanc movies, it is absolutely essential that Janelle Monáe be the Watson to his Sherlock going forward.”

I just need Daniel Craig and @JanelleMonae opposite each other in a hundred movies okay — Glass Onion is so great, chef’s kiss — Gwenda Bond is on deadline 🧹🔮 (@Gwenda) December 25, 2022

And it seems Janelle loves the vibes between Benoit and her character as well, uploading a fabulous photo of themselves and Craig to keep their fans asking for more.

Brand/Blanc global takeover — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) December 26, 2022

Viewers were impressed by Monáe’s multi-talented abilities, whether it was killing her duplicitous role in Glass Onion or making music as excellent as her movies.

“Janelle Monáe just stays busy in her genius. Here’s a brilliant album, then gone. Here’s a nuanced, compelling acting performance, then gone. Also here’s just phenomenal, fascinating fashion, just cause, and gone. They truly have it figured out,” one person observed.

i hope everyone who watches glass onion knows who janelle monae is already but i also get really happy thinking about the people who watch it and are like damn she's so cool and then go on to discover her music like i would be floored honestly — sasha | FREE LOONA (@stargazersasha) December 23, 2022

Janelle Monae may never make music again but this acting bag she GOT THAT. pic.twitter.com/kM66XpdwyO — Bob the Drag Queen of Rap (@darrrinnn) December 25, 2022

Monáe has committed her career to acting since releasing most recent album Dirty Computer in 2018, but people are now calling for her to get all the awards – while patiently waiting for their next album.

Just finished watching Glass Onion… not only did Janelle Monáe chewed …. She SWALLOWED the role up. Run my sister the awards and nominations pic.twitter.com/sPcy2QDSqq — MyNameIsntAliceArt (@JSwayArt) December 27, 2022

Anyways, I guess I can finally say Janelle Monaé deserves awards for “Glass Onion.” If you haven’t watched yet, do yourself a favor and enjoy. — Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) December 26, 2022

Monáe who has come out as pansexual and non-binary in recent years has been a beacon for the LGBTQ+ community and woven representation into all their work

From their performance in Oscar-winning film Moonlight to their work on their sci-fi android centric music – nods to the queer community can be found in much of their work.

“The android is a metaphor for the marginalised, for blackness, for queerness, for the other,

“In sci-fi, you can talk more about marginalised communities by taking them out of today’s context and putting them into the future,” they told The Telegraph.

And as Monáe’s career continues to thrive, we can’t wait to see what they do next.

Glass Onion was so fun and there is not a single damn thing @JanelleMonae is not luminous in. — Karla Monterroso is on Mastodon and Post (@karlitaliliana) December 26, 2022

just finished glass onion and i’m so sorry but janelle monáe will forever be famous pic.twitter.com/n6Z2IC9IGZ — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) December 26, 2022