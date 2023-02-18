Drag Race’s Willam spills yet more tea on being disqualified

Willam has addressed the moment she knew she was being disqualified from season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Willam became the first queen to leave the competition without losing a lip sync or taking the crown, being kicked out of the competition for breaking the rules.

The moment remains one of the most-talked about in Drag Race herstory, and in a new interview Willam revealed what was going through her head when she was called to the front of the stage ahead of her disqualification.

“Oh bless her heart,” Willam told Sissy That Talk Show host Joseph Shepherd, upon being presented with a photo of the iconic piece of Drag Race lore.

Willam begn disqualified on Drag Race (Sissy That Talk Show/ YouTube)

“Did you know in this moment that you were going home?” asked Shepherd, to which Willam replied with a simple: “M-hm.”

Shepherd continued: “You knew? How far in advance?”

“I knew there in that moment,” Willam replied. “That’s what I’m talking about. That’s the face where I’m looking at [Ru]. Like I can tell the frame, I know what frame that is – at that point, yes I knew.”

Ever the icon, Willam continued: “What I see there, is a great picture. I love her. And I still have that hair.”

Elswhere in the interview, Willam refuted claims that she was contacted to appear on the upcoming All Stars 8, discussed working with Shangela on A Star Is Born and received a lap-dance from a stripper.

Why was Willam disqualified from Drag Race?

During the finale of season four, Willam told the audience that she was kicked off the show for receiving “conjugal visits” from her husband – an explanation later revealed to be fake.

In a subsequent interview with Shepherd, the drag queen shared that this was a scripted reason provided by the show’s producers. In reality, Willam had committed a series of rule violations, including smoking weed, entering restricted areas of the film lot, and stealing props.

She has given a full account of her on-set shenanigans on Twitter.

Willam was a firm fan favourite on her season.

During the season’s eighth episode, eventual winner Sharon Needles and the season’s villain Phi Phi O’Hara were placed in the bottom two to lip sync for their life. Following the lip sync, however, Willam was called to the front of the stage.

“It has come to my attention that you have broken the rules,” said RuPaul. “Rules that are in place to protect the fairness of this competition. Your actions have consequences, and I’m afraid you leave me no choice. Willam, I’m afraid I have to ask you to leave the competition immediately.”