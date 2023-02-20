Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma got engaged at Disneyland at the weekend, with the Pitch Perfect star posting a picture of the romantic moment, much to the delight of friends and fans.

The Australian actor, 42, took to Instagram with two photos, the first showing their hands intertwined, highlighting a stunning diamond ring.

The second was of the pair wearing matching pink jumpers with a black heart in the middle, surrounded by pink petals and confetti to the back drop of the Los Angeles theme park’s Magic Castle.

“We said YES! Thank you Tiffany & Co for the stunning ring and to [Disney chief executive] Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland for pulling off this magical surprise!” Wilson wrote in the caption.

Her now-fiancée Agruma – a fashion designer and founder of sustainable clothing brand Lemon Vi Limon – commented: “I love you.”

People flocked to share their congratulations in the comments, with heiress Paris Hilton writing: “Love you girls! So happy for you two! Such a magical way to get engaged. Congrats!”

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt in Glee, said: “Congrats, babe!!!”, while Barbie star Simu Liu echoed: “CONGRATULATIONS REBEL!!!” Love Island‘s Montana Brown wrote: “Arghghhhhh congrats my darlings!!! Can’t wait to see you both and celebrate.”

Omg I'm so happy for her 😭💗 https://t.co/JIoRv0TJp0 — binn (@kmbnnnn) February 20, 2023

Did she propose on Disneyland? So sweet and congratulations to them 💖 https://t.co/hkD89jVZX6 — Shay💕 (@colormebaffled) February 20, 2023

gay rights!!! — beyoncé stan account (@brandon_severs) February 19, 2023

GAY PEOPLE WILL ALWAYS WIN — moonlight sunrise {\___/} (@NayeonfancysU) February 20, 2023

The pair first announced their relationship in June 2022, when Wilson posted a photo of the two of them with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess.”

It later came out that the star had been forced to share the news after an Australian journalist, Andrew Hornery, threatened to run a story about their relationship – for which he has since apologised.

Ramona, 37, joins an expanding family as the Pitch Perfect actor welcomed her daughter, Royce Lillian, into the world in November.

And Wilson has not been shy about talking about her love for Agruma in interviews, or about her journey to understanding her sexuality.

The comedian, who recently launched a new dating app, Fluid, told People about her connection with Agruma, whom she first spoke to on the phone for weeks before meeting.

“I always was a bit of a girls’ girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection and I was just shocked,” she recalled.

“And then I was like, ‘Oh, well, what if that was just part of my personality that I was repressing and wasn’t exploring?’ And maybe I should have 10 years earlier. My journey is what it is, but it’s just awesome now to be in a relationship.”

The star previously revealed that she started to question her interest in women after playing a queer woman in her film The Almond and the Seahorse opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg.

“If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte,” she said about the romantic intimacy in the film, “or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met Ramona,” she admitted.

“Having those experiences opened my heart to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely. It’s such an awesome thing”.

Wilson has previously shared the news that Agruma’s family have not been as supportive.

In the Life Uncut podcast, Wilson said: “Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so, in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public,” she said.

“She’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”