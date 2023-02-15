Rebel Wilson is reminding everyone why coming out is a complicated business as she opened up about how her girlfriend’s family doesn’t approve of their relationship.

In a new episode of the Life Uncut podcast, Wilson, 42, claimed that while her own family have been “amazing” about her sexuality, she and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma are yet to receive the blessing of Agruma’s family.

“Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so, in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public,” she said.

“With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

The Pitch Perfect star announced in June that she and fashion designer Agruma, 38, were together, after Australian journalist Andrew Hornery confronted her with questions about their relationship.

During the podcast interview, Wilson reflected on being forced to come out sooner than she’d hoped.

“There were a couple of hurried conversations that I would have liked to have just taken my time with,” she said, explaining that she had dealt with the “Australian press being really mean”.

“It was just another thing in that line of nasty things that they’ve done over the years,” she added.

The Bridesmaids star has also revealed that she “never thought” she was “100 per cent straight”.

Speaking to People magazine about her sexuality as she launched her new dating app, Fluid, Wilson said: “I was always a bit of a girls’ girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection.

“Then I was like, well, what if that was part of my personality that I was repressing and not exploring? Maybe I should have 10 years earlier, I don’t know. My journey is what it is.”

Fluid, which Wilson co-founded, is a dating app open to everyone, regardless of any label – something Wilson wishes she’d had access to during her dating days.

“You might just be interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was. It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum but even if you’re straight, you could use the app and have an amazing time,” she explained.

“I don’t quite know how to define my sexuality but I do know there [are] a lot of people out there [who] don’t want to totally define it either.

“I know that, to me, it doesn’t matter about the gender. It just matters about the person.”

Wilson and Agruma welcomed their first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogacy, in November.