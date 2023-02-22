Comedian Mae Martin’s comedy special SAP is coming to Netflix in March – and we just got a first look at the hilarious new show.

According to Netflix, upcoming special SAP will tackle “a world off its axis,” including “a mythical moose encounter” and “the gender spectrum in Beauty and the Beast.”

In a first look released to Netflix’s dedicated comedy channel, Netflix is a Joke, we see Martin “wade through” both laughs and hypothetical ‘dead children’ – stay with us on that one.

After kicking off with an anecdote about a previous relationship, which they weren’t keen on because they and their boyfriend “were never going to properly traumatise each other, so it’s kind of like… what’s the point?”, the teaser sees Martin embarks on a hilarious deconstruction of the naming of hypothetical babies.

“I’ve had that conversation with so many people – I don’t know… let me just wade through this graveyard oh dead hypothetical children.

“There’s Olive and Basil – the twins… There’s Clementine, I sent her to a private school – she’s got a clarinet through her head,” jokes Martin.

The special is directed by Broad City star Abbi Jacobson – and will also mark a homecoming for Mae Martin, who began their career in Toronto before moving to the United Kingdom.

SAP was filmed at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, and its title may or may not be a reference to Canada’s most famous export, maple syrup.

The special was first announced in November 2022 and will drop on the streaming platform on 28 March.

The Canadian comedian came out as non-binary (and bisexual) in heartfelt Instagram post in 2021, writing:

“The way I feel about my gender identity is ongoing and evolving, and it’s personal but I thought it might be good to say for clarity and in case anyone finds it helpful. I’m nonbinary, my pronouns are they/them and she/her (I love it when people say ‘they’ but I don’t mind ‘she’ at ALL).

“I’m very bisexual and attracted to people of all genders. I experience gender dysphoria sometimes – not always! – and have done since I was a tiny kid.”

Mae Martin is the writer and star of Feel Good, a Channel 4/Netflix comedy series. Although Martin is non-binary, their fictionalised semi-autobiographical character uses she/her pronouns, despite expressing gender uncertainty.