Boygenius announce their first ever UK tour dates.

Boygenius aka Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus have announced a headline UK tour.

The trio will play two huge outdoor shows this summer marking their first ever UK tour dates.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 3 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The group will headline London’s Gunnersbury Park on 20 August and Piece Hall in Halifax on 22 August.

They’ll be joined by Ethel Cain at both shows, while Muna will also support the band in London, with more acts to be announced.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming full-length LP, The Record, due for release in March.

They announced the album in January, revealing the artwork and three singles, “$20”, “Emily I’m Sorry” and “True Blue” which were released at the same time.

It was also recently revealed that Kristen Stewart will direct three upcoming music videos for the indie supergroup.

The album follows up their self-titled debut EP, which was released in 2018 and followed up with a Demos edition.

This year they’ll also headline the new RE:set concert series in the US, which will see them travel round the country across June 2023.

They’ll be joined by Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange for their run of shows.

You can find out the full UK tour schedule and ticket info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 3 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans who pre-order their album from the official store by 5pm on 28 February will qualify for early ticket access to their UK tour.

You will be emailed your presale code and ticket link to the email address used to preorder the album.

The presale will start at 10am on 1 March.