Black Eyed Peas, Steps and Melanie C lead starry Brighton Pride 2023 line-up

Black Eyed Peas and Steps have been named as the headliners for Brighton Pride 2023 this August, with fans ready to snap up tickets to one of the UK’s biggest pride festivals.

‘Where Is the Love?’ hitmakers the Black Eyed Peas will be performing on Saturday 5 August as part of a packed pop line-up that also includes Zara Larsson and Jax Jones, while Sunday 6 August will see ‘Tragedy’ singers Steps on the bill alongside former Spice Girl Melanie C.

After Christina Aguilera headlined Brighton Pride in 2022, singing hits including “Dirty”, “Genie in a Bottle” and queer anthem “Beautiful”, LGBTQ+ fans wondered who could ever top her performance. While multiple Grammy-winners Black Eyed Peas and a resurgent Steps will certainly make for a weekend to remember.

Previous headliners of Brighton Pride have included queer icons including Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, and Dua Lipa.

Fenty creator and musical icon Rihanna was among those rumoured to be headlining this year’s Pride in Brighton after her Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this month, with Miley Cyrus also rumoured after fans noticed a countdown on her site that coincided with the Brighton Pride announcement.

Brighton & Hove Pride First Artist Announcements: SATURDAY 5th August 2023

Thrilled to announce the Grammy Award-winning Black Eyed Peas @bep are confirmed to headline FABULOSO, with @zaralarsson @JaxJones @dyl_an + over 100 LGBTQ+ artists https://t.co/ZwLpmAIub0 pic.twitter.com/VRPcS44iZm — Brighton & Hove Pride (@PrideBrighton) February 27, 2023

When is Brighton Pride 2023?

Brighton Pride will take place this year from 4 August to 7 August, with the parade through the city taking place on Saturday 5 August.

This year’s parade theme will be “Love, Protest and Unity”, with the additional challenge, “Dare to be different”.

Brighton & Hove Pride First Artist Announcements: SUNDAY 6th August 2023

In a UK Exclusive show for 2023 – @OfficialSteps are confirmed to headline FABULOSO Day 2 along with @MelanieCmusic, @LouiseRedknapp, @BwitchedReunion + over 100 LGBTQ+ artistshttps://t.co/ZwLpmAIub0 pic.twitter.com/Tr78La5Tgj — Brighton & Hove Pride (@PrideBrighton) February 27, 2023

When will the parade take place?

The Pride parade will be taking place on Saturday 5 August at 11am, with a route travelling from the seafront through the city centre up to Preston Park, where the festival takes place.

The Brighton Pride website has now put up a map of the proposed parade route, so you can join in from the start, or find a good spot to watch along the way.

Festival goers watch a rainbow flag being carried at Brighton Pride in August 2022 (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Where to get tickets

Brighton Pride 2023 tickets are already available from the official website.

Tickets start at £28.50 per day for Saturday or Sunday, and £48.50 for the whole weekend.

The event added that in order to be “mindful of the cost of living crisis”, it has introduced a low income ticket scheme, meaning those on a low income will be able to get a discount on their ticket.