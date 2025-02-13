Mariah Carey to headline Brighton Pride 2025

It’s not a sweet, sweet fantasy baby, this is reality: Mariah Carey is set to headline Brighton Pride this August.

For one night only, the “Obsessed” singer is set to swap her title as the queen of Christmas for the queen of British summertime, as she headlines Brighton Pride’s Pride On The Park event on Saturday, 2 August.

In a video shared by Brighton Pride’s official Instagram account, Carey tells the camera: “Let’s make history together, dahlings! See you at Pride On The Park 2025.”

The video then teases “the voice, the icon, the Queen of the Lambs” will be coming for a “UK festival exclusive” performance.

“I can’t wait to see all of your beautiful faces,” the five-time Grammy Award winner then says in the clip.

In the post, Brighton Pride describes Mariah Carey’s headline as “a performance we’ve been waiting five years for,” promising that it will be “worth the wait”.

The “Hero” hitmaker was originally due to headline Brighton Pride back in 2020, but the plans were scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown restrictions.

A source told The Sun that “talks have been ongoing for a while and finally everything has fallen into place”.

“Mariah was initially set to headline the festival in 2020 and then Covid happened. It’s part of a series of shows celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi album which had some of her biggest hits on it.”

Mariah Carey. (Getty)

Carey’s tenth studio album The Emancipation of Mimi, which features one of her biggest ever hits “We Belong Together”, turns 20 in April.

“No doubt it will be a military operation when Mariah arrives in Brighton but the festival can do it before – they pulled off Britney headlining back in 2018,” the source continued.

Over the years, Brighton Pride has welcomed a slew of pop’s biggest stars to its main stage, including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Kylie Minogue, and, last year, Girls Aloud.

Carey is a notable favourite for LGBTQ+ pop lovers, and the star has spoken out in support of the community on numerous occasions.

“The LGBTQ+ community has always been a part of my life and has always been there for me, and I will always be there for them. They inspire me with their courage and resilience,” she reportedly told Billboard in 2016.

Lambs looking to secure tickets to Carey’s exclusive show can sign up for pre-sale via the Pride On The Park website, with tickets available from 20 February at 10am.

The full line up will be announced in the coming weeks.

