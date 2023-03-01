Lori Lightfoot made history when she became the first Black, openly gay female mayor of Chicago, but her single term may be remembered as one of the most fraught in the city’s recent history.

The Democrat lost her bid for a second term as the mayor of the third largest city in the US on Tuesday (28 February). She conceded defeat to two challengers, both Democrats, who will face off in an April run-off to be the next mayor of Chicago.

In a concession speech, Lightfoot told her supporters that it’s been the “honour of a lifetime” to be mayor. She said she’d “stand here with [her] head held high and a heart full of gratitude” despite the defeat.

Lightfoot is the first incumbent Chicago mayor in 40 years to lose re-election. She will play out her term, which ends in May.

A former prosecutor, Lori Lightfoot won her first election for mayor in 2019 by a wide margin despite having no experience of running for office. She capitalised on corruption scandals besetting Chicago politics and positioned herself as an outsider who could be a breath of fresh air for voters.

Lori Lightfoot won her 2019 Chicago mayoral bid by a landslide, making her the first Black woman and first openly gay person to lead the city. (Getty)

Lightfoot faced homophobia during her first election race as anti-LGBTQ+ fliers were circulated around some neighbourhoods. She proudly declared “hate has no place in Chicago” and urged the city to come together to fight those who wished to “propagate hate”.

In 2020, she confronted several Chicago city council members who wondered if a proposal to set aside a portion of city contracts for LGBTQ-owned businesses would result in additional political scandal.

She told the council that, as a “Black, gay woman, proud on all fronts”, she was “disturbed” by the “nature of the discussion”.

Chicago’s police department clashed with demonstrators during the Black Lives Matter protests that arose after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, and a threat by then-president Donald Trump to shoot those protesting his killing.

Lori Lightfoot faced down homophobia during her time in office as Chicago’s mayor and spoke out for the LGBTQ+ community multiple times. (Getty)

Lori Lightfoot refused to pull her punches, saying Trump’s comment was “profoundly dangerous”. She slammed the Republican for flaming “racist urges” and trying to “destabilise local government”.

“And I will code what I want to say [to Trump] and it starts with F and ends with U,” she added.

Lightfoot also didn’t mince words when Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas suggested that same-sex marriage should be reviewed in light of Roe v Wade overturning in 2022.

A fired-up Lightfoot joined in with a member of the crowd at a local Pride event to shout “F**k Clarence Thomas” as queer people and allies cheered in support.

The Chicago mayor emotionally pleaded for the end of violence against the LGBTQ+ community in the wake of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on 9 November, 2022. The attack killed five people, injured 22 others and left the queer community reeling from the horrific violence.

“I’m sick of this s**t. How many people need to be murdered? How many lives torn apart? Until it actually stops?” Lightfoot tweeted. “We don’t have to live like this. And we don’t have to die like this.”

I’m sick of this shit. How many people need to be murdered? How many lives torn apart? Until it actually stops?



We don’t have to live like this. And we don’t have to die like this. https://t.co/9akd25yD6x — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 20, 2022

As Chicago mayor, Lightfoot led a city beset by chronic gun violence and faced criticism for not doing enough to stem high crime rates. Shootings, homicides, carjackings and theft have dramatically spiked during her administration.

Chicago ended 2022 with 695 homicides, a decrease from 804 in 2021 but still alarmingly high. The city also saw more than 20,194 incidents of theft in 2022, up from 12,978 incidents in 2021, according to the Chicago Police Department’s end-of-year report.

In the years since taking office, Lightfoot struggled with low approval ratings as she navigated the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout. She even, at one point during the social distancing restrictions, drove around Chicago to tell people gathered outside to social distance or head home.

She has been part of a long-running feud with the city’s powerful teachers’ union over compensation, class sizes and other issues plaguing Chicago’s public education system.

Lori Lightfoot clashed with the city’s teachers union multiple times during her term as Chicago mayor. In 2019, this led to a historic teachers’ strike. (Getty)

Just a few months into her mayorship in 2019, the war came to a head when the union declared an 11-day strike, the longest in decades.

The rift between Lori Lightfoot and the union continued to grow over the years, and the teachers union backed one of Lightfoot’s opponents – Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner and organiser for the Chicago Teachers Union – for mayor.

Johnson now faces off against former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in the April run-off.