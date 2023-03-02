Daniela Arroyo González has become the first trans woman to compete in Puerto Rico’s Miss Universe contest.

González was selected to compete, last week, according to the Associated Press and the New York Daily News.

This is the second time she’s tried to qualify, and, should she win, she will go on to represent the country in the Miss Universe global pageant.

In a video posted to her Instagram, she says: “Let’s make history together,” and thanked her followers and fans for their support.

“The emotion and pride I feel in this moment overwhelms me with joy,” she adds.

The model is also an LGBTQ+ activist and the co-founder of the Puerto Rico Trans Youth Coalition, a support group for young trans people in the country.

In addition, she took part in a lawsuit against the Puerto Rican government, arguing that trans people should be able to change their gender on legal documents.

According to tournament officials, González is determined to create positive changes for the LGBTQ+ community.

In a statement, the organisers said: “She wishes to live in a less polarised society, where differences can be appreciated and embraced as something positive that unites, instead of something that separates.”

Trans contestants have been able to take part in the competition since 2012, and, in 2018, Miss Universe Spain, Ángela Maria Ponce Camacho, was the first transgender contestant to compete in the global pageant.

Trans businesswoman Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip bought the Miss Universe franchise in 2022. (@annejkn.official/ Instagram)

Last year, Thai trans businesswoman and transgender-rights advocate, Jakkapong Anne Jakrajutatip, bought the Miss Universe business for $20 million, becoming the first woman to own it.

Jakrajutatip is the chief executive of Thai media group JKN and founder of Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation.

Miss Universe – co-owned by Donald Trump until 2015 – banned trans women from entering until 2012.

“It has been 70 years that [the] Miss Universe organisation has been run by men,” said Jakrajutatip.

“But time is up. [Now] is the moment for women to take the lead. From now on it’s gonna be run by women, owned by a trans woman, for all women around the world to celebrate the power of feminism.”