Demi Lovato dropped “Still Alive” from the Scream VI soundtrack, alongside a violent music video featuring a fight to the death with Ghostface himself.

The gory video sees Demi Lovato arrive at a hotel for what appears to be a screening of the upcoming sixth Scream film, with clips of Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera’s characters, sisters Tara and Sam Carpenter, interspersed throughout.

A cinema attendant, played by Linkin Park co-founder and “Still Alive” co-writer Mike Shinoda, is brutally murdered before Ghostface tears his way through the cinema screen and grabs Lovato by the throat.

Lovato and friends channel Sydney Prescott and Gale Weathers in the best way possible, as they manage to fend off the killer’s signature blade by smashing a glass vase over his head.

He’s knocked to the ground, and Demi Lovato vies to be the last one standing by preparing to stab Ghostface with his own weapon. It’s honestly a mini Scream film in itself, and fans are well and truly obsessed.

Demi Lovato ‘Stay Alive’ video ‘deserves an Oscar’

Fans praised Demi Lovato for their “Stay Alive” video, with one writing: “Now this is how you make a music video with a movie tie-in. I’m loving the chorus. This song belongs at #1!”

“Give Demi a Grammy and an Oscar,” said another besotted fan, enamoured with the pop-punk song.

“This is so, so good. Amazing songwriting from Shinoda, huge Demi vocals and a cheeky video cameo from Spencer INK,” wrote music journalist James Wilson-Taylor on Twitter, referring to Spencer Charnas from heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills, who plays the hotel manager checking in the group.

“More big rock movie soundtrack tie-ins please,” he added.

“Literally the prettiest. She did so well with this,” said another Lovato fan.

Speaking about her decision to release the song to promote Scream VI, Lovato said: “I couldn’t think of a more perfect home for ‘Still Alive’ than within the Scream universe… I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honour to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise.”

Scream VI is released in cinemas on 10 March, and will feature many of the final girls from the fifth Scream instalment, including Jasmin Savoy Brown as queer character Mindy.

This time around, the horror film is set in New York as opposed to Woodsboro. Oh, and Ghostface has a shotgun, so escaping his clutches may be a little trickier and a little deadlier than in previous films.

Demi Lovato’s new video features a montage of brief clips from the film, including Gale Weathers facing her possible final showdown with the masked murderer.