RuPaul’s Drag Race stars are headlining the Werq The World Tour.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars to headline Werq The World Tour: dates, lineup and tickets
The stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are touring the UK as part of the Werq The World Tour.
The biggest drag show in the world will sashay to arenas across the globe in a brand-new production in 2023.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 10 March via Ticketmaster.
It marks the fifth edition of the acclaimed drag show which has visited North America, UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.
The rotating lineup will feature winners from the hit series including Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly and Aquaria.
Also on the lineup are fan favourites like Ginger Minj, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa Vanjie and Kandy Muse.
While stars from the latest season 15 have been confirmed to be appearing on the North American tour.
It’ll kick off on 17 June in Atlantic City before heading to Asia and Australia in September and the UK and Europe across the autumn.
The UK and European leg will feature arena dates in the likes of London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin, with the queens performing to thousands of fans each night.
You can find out the full lineup, ticket details and tour dates below.
Who’s on the Werq The World lineup?
These are the confirmed Drag Race stars appearing on the different legs of the Werq The World Tour in 2023.
North America: Asia O’Hara / Bosco / Deja Skye / Lady Camden / Vanessa Vanjie / Laganja Estranja / select finalists from season 15
Asia and Australia: Aquaria / Jaida Essence Hall / Kim Chi / Naomi Smalls / Plastique Tiara / Rose / Yvie Oddly
UK and Europe: Angeria Paris Vanmichaels / Aquaria / Bosco / Daya Betty / Jaida Essence Hall / Kandy Muse / Rose / Ginger Minj
How to get tickets
Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on 10 March via Ticketmaster.
A number of presales are taking place across the week including a VOSS Events presale. To access this head to vossevents.com and use the code ‘FALSEREALITY’.
A Live Nation presale will take place from 10am on 9 March. To access this sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to the Werq the World Tour page.
You can check out the full tour schedule and European ticket links below.
What are the tour dates?
- 17 June – Atlantic City, Tropicana Casino & Resort – tickets
- 18 June – Durham, DPAC – tickets
- 19 June – Richmond, Altria Theater – tickets
- 21 June – Charlotte Ovens Auditorium – tickets
- 22 June – North Charleston, Performing Arts Center – tickets
- 23 June – Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall – tickets
- 24 June – Orlando, Walt Disney Theatre – tickets
- 25 June – Fort Lauderdale, Hard Rock Live – tickets
- 28 June – Pensacola, Saenger Theatre – tickets
- 29 June – Huntsville, Von Braun Center Concert Hall – tickets
- 30 June – Atlanta, Cobb Energy Performance Arts Centre – tickets
- 1 July – New Orleans, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts – tickets
- 2 July – Sugar Land, Smart Financial Centre – tickets
- 5 July – San Antonio, Majestic Theatre – tickets
- 6 July – Austin, ACL Live at the Moody Theater – tickets
- 7 July – Grand Prairie, Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie – tickets
- 8 July – Tulsa, Tulsa Theater – tickets
- 9 July – Omaha, Orpheum Theater – tickets
- 12 July – Denver, Colorado Convention Center – tickets
- 13 July – Rio Rancho, Events Center – tickets
- 14 July – Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre – tickets
- 15 July – Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino – tickets
- 16 July – Los Angeles, Microsoft Theater – tickets
- 19 July – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets
- 20 July – Wheatland, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – tickets
- 21 July – Eugene, Silva Concert Hall – tickets
- 22 July – Portland, Keller Auditorium – tickets
- 23 July – Seattle, Marion Oliver McCaw Hall – tickets
- 1 August – Minneapolis, State Theatre – tickets
- 2 August – Milwaukee, Riverside Theater – tickets
- 3 August – Madison, The Sylvee – tickets
- 4 August – Chicago, Rosemont Theatre – tickets
- 5 August – Indianapolis – Murat Theatre – tickets
- 8 August – Peoria, Civic Theater – tickets
- 9 August – Kansas City, City Music Hall – tickets
- 11 August – Louisville, Palace Theater – tickets
- 12 August – Cleveland, State Theatre – tickets
- 13 August – Buffalo, Shea’s Performing Arts Center – tickets
- 23 August – Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway – tickets
- 25 August – New York, Radio City Music Hall – tickets
- 26 August – Washington D.C., The Theater at MGM National Harbor – tickets
- 5 October – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena – tickets
- 6 October – Leeds, First Direct Arena – tickets
- 7 October – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets
- 8 October – London, O2 Arena – tickets
- 12 October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 13 October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 14 October – Aberdeen, P&J Arena – tickets
- 15 October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
- 18 October – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
- 20 October – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – tickets
- 21 October – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets
- 22 October – Brighton, Brighton Centre – tickets
- 27 October – Stockholm, Hovet – tickets
- 28 October – Oslo, Spektrum – tickets
- 29 October – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets
- 31 October – Warsaw, Torwar – tickets
- 2 November – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
- 3 November – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena – tickets
- 4 November – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – tickets
- 5 November – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena – tickets
- 7 November – Vienna, Venue TBA – tickets
- 9 November – Antwerp, Lotto Arena – tickets
- 10 November – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
- 11 November – Zurich, The Hall – tickets
- 12 November – Milan, Mediolanum Forum – tickets
- 14 November – Madrid, Wiznik Center – tickets
