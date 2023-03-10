Buffy the Vampire Slayer is everyone’s favourite 90s series and if you’re a fan you’re definitely going to want to check out these non-sucky gifts.

The iconic series premiered 26 years ago, on 10 March 1997, introducing audiences to the kick-ass Buffy, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Today, the series is still connecting with old and new fans – known as Scoobies – who are dedicated to all things Sunnydale.

Some of these fans include independent artists who have created amazing gifts inspired by Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

So if you’re a Scooby or know someone in your life who’s part of the Scooby Gang then there are loads of cool things out there you can buy.

From prints to mugs to 90s themed pins and iron-on patches we’ve put together a list of gifts that every single Buffy fan needs in their life.

1. Sunnydale sweatshirt

Sunnydale sweatshirt. (GoodForNothingStudio/Etsy)

What better way to kick off this list of gifts than with a Sunnydale High School sweatshirt? Fans of the show can rep this alumni merch inspired by the show and the school where all the stories of the hit series centre. Well, from seasons 1-3, anyway. The sweatshirt comes in maroon, navy or black as well as different sizes and is priced from £19.55 on Etsy here.

2. Magic Box tote bag

The Magic Box tote bag. (McPod/Redbubble)

Fans can also rep Sunnydale’s Magic Box with this retro-style tote bag from Redbubble. The ‘one stop shop for all your occult needs’ was originally known as Uncle Bob’s Magic Cabinet and later became the Magic Box, serving as the headquarters for the Scooby Gang. This addition to the list of gifts is priced at £12.47 and is available here.

3. Buffy scrunchie

A Buffy the Vampire Slayer scrunchie. (Etsy/MadiesCraftBoutique)

So you’re wearing you Buffy t-shirt, with your double denim and iron-on patch but your 90s inspired outfit doesn’t feel quite complete? That’s because you’re missing a scrunchie of course to really finish off the 90s style. The Buffy-themed scrunchie is a hugely popular gift on Etsy and it’s priced at £5, you can get it here.

4. Spike t-shirt

The Spike heart t-shirt. (ursiepercy/Redbubble)

If you want more Spike merch to go with your scrunchie then you can get this cute t-shirt. The popular character who wasn’t meant to last as long as he did in the series quickly became the ‘Internet’s boyfriend’ before the ‘Internet’s boyfriend’ was actually a thing. You can rep for Team Spike with this t-shirt from Redbubble which is priced at £15.39 and available here.

5. Buffy the Vampire Slayer pins

The ‘What would Buffy do?’ pin. (screengirlberlin/Etsy)

There are loads of different Buffy the Vampire Slayer pins and badges out there to choose from via the likes of Etsy and Redbubble but we’ve picked some highlights for our list of gifts. This includes a a heart with an arrow through it saying “what would Buffy do?” for £7.69 as well as an “I’m a Slayer, ask me how!” name badge pin for £10.

6. Encyclopedia to the Buffyverse

A Buffy the Vampire Slayer encyclopedia.

Fans can get this Buffy the Vampire Slayer encyclopedia that’s the ultimate guide to the Buffyverse. It’s described as the authorized reference to the complete canon, which was released to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. It’s popular among Buffy fans, with an overall five-star rating on Amazon. With one reviewer saying it’s “a must for any Buffy fan” and a “blast of nostalgia”. The book is available to buy from Amazon.

7. ‘Welcome to the Hellmouth’ doormat

The Buffy inspired doormat. (DoorMatters/Etsy)

Buffy fans can get this cool welcome mat for their house that says “Welcome to the Hellmouth” inspired by the series, because who wouldn’t want to be welcomed with that message? The large doormat can be used outdoors or indoors and is priced at £24.99, making it a fantastic housewarming gift. It’s available from Etsy here.

8. ‘Bite Me’ print

A ‘Bite Me!’ print. (Etsy/TotalCultArt)

This “Bite Me!” print pays homage to the show’s clever word play, which mixes 90s teen slang with vampire-speak. It’s one of the many aspects of the series that made it ahead of its time and help it grow such a cult following. You can get this pop culture gift print for your house from Etsy here from £6.

9. Buffy the Vampire Slayer mugs

A “Kiss the Librarian” mug. (BinkyGrlCreations/Etsy)

Similar to the pins there’s loads of different Buffy inspired mugs available. Some highlights include a “Kiss the Librarian” mug for £15 from Etsy, made famous in that bathtub scene with Buffy and Spike. Then there’s this 90s style mug if you’re looking for a certain aesthetic from your Buffy merch.

And of course we couldn’t leave out this “You’re the Tara to my Willow” mug from this list of gifts because, well, gay rights! It’s available from Etsy here for £8.50.

10. Buffy throw pillow

The Buffy throw pillow. (Kastanada/Redbubble)

This pillow cover inspired by the series most recognisable props including the Slayer handbook, a stake, garlic and more. Others available include the show’s logo, Spike, “Eat. Sleep. Watch Buffy. Repeat” and a “Buffy will patrol tonight” pillow cover. You can shop these gifts on Redbubble here while the pictured one above is available in different sizes from £16.69 here.

