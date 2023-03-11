The Abu Bakr Trust has released an apology after staff used its social media channels to urge followers to pray for protection against the LGBTQ+ community and called gay people “evil”.

Bosses of the Abu Bakr Trust – a charity that runs three Islamic schools and a nursery in the West Midlands – have claimed that the offensive content posted to their Facebook page was written by a volunteer.

A spokesperson from the trust said that the social media posts were made by a volunteer without authorisation, but added that they “accept full responsibility”.

“The previous trustees had delegated some activities to volunteers as the charity has limited resources for staffing. Responsibility for social media was not created by the charity, instead community volunteers had taken the initiative to set up a Facebook page in 2011,” the spokesperson said.

“The posts in question were made by a volunteer with login details, but no staff or trustees approved them. We deleted the posts immediately and changed the login details and have now taken control of social media policy and will only post necessary information posts as previously.

“We apologise for any upset or offence this has caused and are already working with advisers and the Charity Commission to put in place an effective policy and controls,” they added.

Followers were urged to pray for “protection against LGBTQ+ people” and told that homosexuality was a part of a “fallen culture”. The post said: “My Lord, save me and my family from what LGBTQ+ people do.”

According to a report in The Telegraph, staff used the trust’s social media channels to promote anti-LGBTQ+ views which resulted in the Charity Commission launching a compliance case to address any failings by the charity.

The trust’s schools are independent but have also received government grants. One was labelled inadequate at its last inspection, while another was praised by Ofsted, which reported that the school “clearly shows that fundamental British values are being actively promoted”.

Since the anti-LGBTQ+ Facebook content came to light, concerns have been raised and the government is being urged to address campaigns seeking to remove LGBTQ+ inclusive teaching from schools.

“The efforts of hate preachers, activists, community organisations and even schools to oppose teaching on inclusion and equality in the UK should be a major concern for the Department for Education,” stated Charlotte Littlewood, a researcher from the Henry Jackson Society, a trans-Atlantic foreign policy and national security think tank.

“This is a concerted effort to subvert British values and create a parallel moral value system that victimises minorities. For the sake of a cohesive multiculturalist Britain, politicians and government bodies need to forward a muscular liberalism that is vocal in their support of schools in this difficult time.”